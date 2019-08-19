After the release of last week's teaser trailer for The Morning Show, which frankly didn't reveal much, Apple has finally given fans a full look at the highly anticipated Apple TV+ show. The new Morning Show trailer gives us a true sneak peek at the new drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell, who all find themselves in a shocking situation that should be eerily familiar.

The new trailer begins with an established morning show host, played by Aniston, addressing the firing of her co-host, portrayed by Carrell, due to what seem to be sexual misconduct allegations. Does this mean that Carrell is playing a character inspired by Matt Lauer, who was forced to leave his post at The Today Show following similar accusations? Whether or not the reference is intentional, this show just got much juicier — and especially timely.

Apple TV on YouTube

More to come...