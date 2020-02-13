Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian might be done for good, but he's still a part of the family. In a clip from the upcoming new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, released on Thursday, Feb. 13, Kim told Khloé she was hanging out with Tristan. And her sister's reaction about the unexpected meet-up was surprisingly chill, considering their tumultuous history together.

While in New York, Kim FaceTimed her sister to give her a heads-up about their planned hang out and explain how this weird event even came to be. "I was leaving The Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan," she explains to Khloé in the clip. "He was like, 'Oh my God, I'm right next door ... what are you doing?' I was like, 'I'm going to go have dinner with my friends.' So I was like, 'Do you want to come?'"

At first, Khloé appears pretty shocked. "You invited him to dinner?" she asks, puzzled. But overall, her reaction is way more chill than expected. "I think you gotta do what's best for you," she tells Kim. "If you want him to have a drink, at the end there's nothing wrong with that. That's beyond generous of you."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

As fans will remember, Khloé's relationship with Tristan was done for good following the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal heard around the world. The athlete reportedly kissed Woods at a party, breaking Khloé's trust and severing Woods' relationship with her former best friend Kylie Jenner. This followed another incident in 2018 when he reportedly cheated right before Khloé was due to give birth to their daughter, True.

Despite them not being together, Khloé and Tristan are still cordial for the sake of True. "We are co-parenting so well right now," she tweeted in December 2019. "It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters." So perhaps it should come as no surprise that she was so relaxed about Kim hanging out with him. Technically, he's still part of the family, right? And the Kardashians have never been the type to abandon an ex, especially when children are involved (see: Scott Disick). Once a Kardashian, always a Kardashian.