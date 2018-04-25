A prominent congresswoman who has often made headlines for talking about President Trump's potential impeachment is a bit tired of having the conversation. Maxine Waters told Trump to resign on Tuesday, saying that she'd be able to stop calling for his impeachment if he left office voluntarily.

"Please resign," Waters said, in reference to Trump, at TIME's "100 Gala" for those named most influential by the magazine. "So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of having you impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there. Just get out."

Waters has several times brought up the president's impeachment since he entered office. "I hope he's not there for four years," she said in February of 2017. "My greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment." In May, she argued that fighting for impeachment is crucial because removing Trump from office will minimize any damage from his presidency than waiting to vote him out.

"I know that there are those who are talking about 'Well, we’re gonna get ready for next election,'" she said. "We don't need to wait that long. He will have destroyed this country by then." She added: "We don't have to be afraid to use the word 'impeachment.'"

In fact, Waters has brought up impeachment so many times that she's become known for it and has provoked the ire of the president himself. In March, Trump lambasted Waters during a Pennsylvania campaign rally for Rick Saccone and accused her of having a low I.Q.

"Ever see her? You ever see her?" he told the audience. "'We will impeach him! We will impeach the president.' — But he hasn't done anything wrong! — 'It doesn't matter, we will impeach him.' She's a low I.Q. individual. You can't help it. She really is."

Many commentators called Trump's remarks racist because I.Q. tests have historically been used to discriminate against women, people of color, and other oppressed groups.

Waters herself called the comment racist and used it as an opportunity to promote his impeachment yet again. She also ridiculed the idea of Trump critiquing her intelligence.

"Don't forget, this man who’s disparaging me has been called stupid, ignorant, uninformed, unhinged and a moron by his own staff and appointees," she said at an annual dinner for the Human Rights Campaign. "So he had the nerve to attack me."

Waters is known for speaking her mind even when it is not politically advantageous to do so. In a recent profile of her in TIME, actress Yara Shahidi praised Waters' commitment to standing up for disadvantaged communities when other politicians have focused on denouncing those groups' activism methods.

Some have criticized Waters for bringing up impeachment before Robert Mueller finishes the special counsel investigation into ties between Russians and Trump's campaign for president. But Waters continues to argue that it's important to talk about the possibility of removing Trump from office.

"If we just sit around and wait until one person is calling for impeachment, a few people are calling for impeachment, that doesn't put pressure on them," she said last year in a radio interview with Joe Madison. "We've got to have all the civil rights organizations, all of the non-profits, everybody weighing in and calling for his impeachment. You've got to have people prepare to continue to rally, to continue to convene. We don't have enough people weighing in on impeachment."

