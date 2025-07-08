When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski’s style, you have to expect the unexpected. The supermodel can certainly ace a trend, from corpcore to cowboycore, and everything in between. But she’s not afraid to walk on the wild side of fashion, either, whether that means freeing the nipple, or making a cheugy style new again.

EmRata’s most recent look managed to do both. In a major feat of fashion, the model combined some of Summer 2025’s hottest trends into an outfit that made clashing cool — all while evoking an unlikely muse.

EmRata’s Mix-And-Match Bikini Set

Gone are the days of “clean girl” minimalism — prints are in for Summer 2025. Polka dots are a classic — they never really go out of style — but this season has also seen the return of any and all animal prints to the most stylish celebs’ closets.

Never one to shy away from a bold look, Ratajkowksi decided to mix and match patterns for her most recent waterside excursion. In a series of Instagram stories, the model posed in a green and yellow polka dot halter neck bikini top, and a clashing pair of leopard print string bikini bottoms. Should it work? Maybe not on paper. But naturally, EmRata pulls it off.

EmRata’s Dadcore Cover-Up

Some stars might attempt to emulate legendary figures like Marilyn Monroe, or even characters like Carrie Bradshaw. Ratajkowski’s style inspo is just as iconic, but not quite as revered for his fashion prowess (until recently): Adam Sandler.

As a mom, EmRata’s beach day ‘fit has to be practical, too. What better cover-up for chasing a toddler around the lake than a Sandler classic: giant, baggy Nike basketball shorts, straight from your dad’s closet.

Ratajkowski coupled a pair of knee-length, red shorts with her bikini set while playing with her son, Sylvester, in an Instagram story. She also sported a forest green dad cap, and a pair of black and white Puma Speedcat Ballet Suede shoes, for a cute, ballerinacore twist on the utilitarian sneaker.