When people say that they are victims of sexual assault, one's proper reaction should be to believe them and listen to their story. Sadly, especially in the legal system, these claims are often dismissed or inappropriately questioned, a truth that Netflix's new series Unbelievable aims to put on blast. Netflix's Unbelievable trailer is all about getting justice for rape survivors. The show stars Emmy winners Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as two kick-ass detectives who won't let the voice of sexual assault victims be silenced, and will premiere on Netflix in September.

According to a press release obtained by Bustle, Unbelievable follows detectives Grace Rasmussen (Collette) and Karen Duvall (Wever) who work together to catch a potential serial rapist after finding out that the intruder rapes they're currently investigating in different towns have eerily similar stories. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, another victim, teenager Marie Adler (Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever), files a police report claiming that she was sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home. But her story is quickly met with doubt from the investigators and even her own family, leading to a downward spiral that looks all too heartbreaking.

The new limited series was inspired by a true story reported by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong in their Pultizer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," published in 2015, and told in an episode of radio show This American Life, entitled "Anatomy of Doubt".

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.