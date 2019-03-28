The Scott brothers reunited, and it feels so good. During the March 22-24 EyeCon in Wilmington, North Carolina, Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty had a One Tree Hill reunion for the ages. Murray shared a photo from their time in Wilmington on his Instagram, and it will take you right back to the good old days when you couldn't stop rooting for the Tree Hill Ravens.

In the photo, the actors are standing with their arms slung around each other with a gorgeous Wilmington view behind them. Murray captioned the image (which can also be found on the official EyeCon Instagram), "You ever wonder why they called it the river court? I'm KIDDING! Thank you @eyecon3000 and YOU, the #OTH faithful, for a great weekend. @jameslafferty & I were blessed enough to have this crazy nostalgic moment being back here. Felt good to take in that view."

Murray also shared that there's another reunion coming up at the Raleigh EyeCon in October if you missed out on this round of One Tree Hill nostalgia. One thing's certain, seeing the Scott brothers together again is enough to make even a casual fan want to rewatch the series immediately. Their bond was one of the show's best parts, and it's all-too rare to see the busy actors together these days.

Lafferty and Murray weren't the only One Tree Hill actors at the event. In addition to the actors who played the Scott brothers, other attendees included Stephen Colletti, Torrey DeVitto, Lindsey McKeon, Antwon Tanner, Brett Claywell, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Jackson Brundage (AKA, little Jamie Scott). Some members of the gang — like Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton — were missing, but this isn't the first reunion for the WB show this year.

In February, One Tree Hill stars Burton, Bush, Bryan Greenberg, Tyler Hilton, Tanner, and Lee Norris reunited in Wilmington for a Friends With Benefits Charities event to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Girls Project. Even Grace Holcomb, who played Baby Jenny, attended the event to reunite her onscreen dad. With two big reunions in the first three months of the year alone, 2019 is shaping up to be a fun one for One Tree Hill fans.

The cast's frequent reunions suggest that the show still holds a special place in their hearts, just as it does in the hearts of their fans. They might not see each other every day anymore, but when they do get together, the actors always seem to have a blast. One Tree Hill ended way back in 2012, but the Tree Hill Raven spirit is still strong for the actors who grew up on the series. And that includes Murray and Lafferty, whose estranged brothers were at the heart of this iconic show

Luckily for the fans, it looks like Lucas and Nathan are doing just fine after all these years. And they're definitely happy to stop by their old haunts for a walk down One Tree Hill memory lane.