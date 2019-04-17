As someone who won't grow out of their Disney phase until my last wheeze of a breath in this mortal realm, I am extremely pleased by the number of retailers feeding my obsession. There is truly no shortage of Disney princess-themed things to semi-bankrupt me, be it clothes, make-up, or even baking sets. Now, we're getting an extra sophisticated spin for any grownup Disney fan looking to spread the joy — Papyrus has a Disney princess card collection, and it is truly the collab of your dizziest, most Instagrammable daydreams.

Per Papyrus's website, where you can buy these stunning cards, "Papyrus partnered with Disney to craft these timeless designs showcasing instantly recognizable icons from everybody’s favorite Disney tales. Each card is a unique creation with beautiful embellishments, sparkling gems, dazzling glitter and other touches of magic."

And that magic is truly in every square inch of the card and the envelope — the outside of each card features a different Disney princess theme, the envelopes match in corresponding colors, and the envelopes also feature sweet little designs on the inside, for an extra "pop!" when the recipient opens it up. Here are all of the cards available on Papyrus's site right now.

Sparkling Snow White Birthday Card

Sparkling Snow White Birthday Card $9.95 Papyrus

Per Papyrus, this Snow White with 'tude features "black, blue, and yellow rhinestones with accents of red glitter," and depicts the iconic princess biting into an apple cupcake as an homage both to the poison apple of her tale and the birthday theme of the card. The inside features a sweet birthday message.

Cinderella's Sweets Birthday Card

Cinderella's Sweets Birthday Card $9.95 Papyrus

The Cinderella-themed cake depicted on the front of this card is rhinestones, glitter, cotton, felt, and thread, and features icons from the classic tale like Cinderella's birds, her pumpkin carriage, and of course, her glass slipper. The inside features a birthday message reminding the recipient they "deserve the princess treatment all day long."

Beautiful Belle Birthday Card

Beautiful Belle Birthday Card $9.95 Papyrus

Everybody's favorite bookworm comes to life on this birthday card, which features Belle's classic ballroom dress, matching gloves, slippers, and purse, along with — naturally — a book and a rose. The inside of the card features a sentiment that your recipient has a birthday "that's as beautiful as you are and for every happiness in the year to come."

Golden Wishes Birthday Card

Golden Wishes Birthday Card $9.95 Papyrus

Forget the magic carpet — the magic is all in the legitimate beads and rhinestones that dazzle on this birthday card, and the stunning little prints of the palace, the carpet, and the lamp that decorate the inside of the envelope. The inside message reads "Birthday wishes are magical / May all yours come true / Happy Birthday," but truly, is there any wish prettier than this card?

You can shop all of the designs on Papyrus's website right now, and live out all your sparkly princess birthday dreams — just be sure to check out the Mickey's 90th Birthday Collection when you do! As true fans know, there is no such thing as having too much Disney in your life.