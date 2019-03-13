President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman faced his final sentencing hearing on Wednesday. In a Washington D.C. federal court, Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Paul Manafort to almost four more years in prison. Along with his previous sentence, Manafort is now due to serve a total of seven and a half years behind bars.

Wednesday's sentencing hearing marked the second time in a week that the former political consultant appeared in court. A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Manafort to 47 months on Thursday for a series of crimes including bank fraud and violating lobbying laws. Many analysts argued that this judgment was relatively lenient, especially compared to long sentences frequently dealt out to low-income people and people of color. Prosecutors had advocated that Manafort spend between 19 and 25 years behind bars.

Though some legal analysts saw Manafort's Wednesday court appearance as a final chance to deal out proper amount of justice, Judge Jackson's actions were somewhat limited. According to CNN, she wasn't allowed to sentence him to more than 10 years for the final two charges he pleaded guilty to: conspiracy witness tampering and conspiracy against the United States. But Jackson was expected to air on the higher side of possible prison time.

More to come...