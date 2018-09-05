The family that watches tennis together, stays together. In their latest public outing, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did a double-date to the U.S. Open, and Chopra posted an Instagram to prove it. The photo included Jonas's brother, Joe Jonas, as well as his fiancée, Game of Throne's Sophie Turner. Chopra's mom was also reportedly in attendance, and can be seen in the follow-up picture in Chopra's image carousel.

Chopra captioned her post, "It’s a #famjam at the #usopen 💋🎉❤️ @nickjonas@sophiet@joejonas@madhumalati"

According to E! News, Chopra, Turner, and the two Jonas brothers were later seen in New York City after they spent the day cheering on Serena Williams, specifically; Jonas had reportedly posted a boomerang to his Instagram story, writing "Let's go @serenawilliams" as a caption. Williams eventually won her match against Karolina Pliskova.

This isn't the first spotting of a Jonas brother at a tennis match in recent days: Joe Jonas and Turner were also seen on their own at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. They were reportedly exhibiting in some good old fashioned PDA, and Turner even mimicked a baby bump to some paparazzi later on.

Neither of the Jonas brothers seems to be involved in a shy relationship. Both Chopra and Nick Jonas have been relatively outspoken about their recent whirlwind engagement, with Chopra captioning a recent photo of the two of them, "Taken...With all my heart and soul.."

Jonas then posted the same photo to his own Instagram, captioning it, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

The U.S. Open seems to be a date spot favorite for Nick Jonas, who was first spotted with his then-girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, at the U.S. Open in 2013. Ironically enough, that date was also a double date with Nick Jonas' brother, who was dating Blanda Eggenshwiler at the time. Culpo and Nick Jonas went on to date for around two years before breaking up in 2015.

On Tuesday night, Culpo voiced her opinion on her ex-boyfriend's engagement for the first time. To People, she said,

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him. I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him.”

According to a source for People, Chopra and Nick Jonas were extra cute at the Open. The source said, “Priyanka put her head on Nick’s shoulder — they looked so cute."

Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship began in the public eye in May 2018, and moved quickly from there. They were engaged by July, and seem to have been inseparable ever since, meeting each other's families and going on trips together.

Not much of Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding has been disclosed to the public for now. However, a source did tell Us! Weekly that they are looking to get married in the near future. "Priyanka wants an Indian wedding," the source said. "He’s super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”