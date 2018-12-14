The holidays are usually a time when family comes together to spend some quality together time, and it appears that the Trump family is no different. A recent photo of Tiffany Trump in the White House that was posted to her Instagram shows the first daughter getting right into the holiday spirit. It also proves that although she keeps a pretty low profile, Tiffany still comes "home," from time to time.

Though her Instagram post didn't include a caption, it did feature Tiffany standing in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree in a long, form-fitting black dress, with a location tag confirming that it was taken at the White House. It's likely that Tiffany is on break (or will be soon) from her student life at Georgetown Law School, but it's not totally clear where she'll be spending her holiday vacation.

POTUS, on the other hand, has a more known plan for the holidays. He will be spending up to 16 days at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Hill. This is a pretty standard activity for Trump; last year, The Hill reports that he left for Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 22 and returned to D.C. on Jan. 1.

Tiffany might go to Mar-a-Lago with the Trump family for the holiday, as she's done in the past, and did most recently over Thanksgiving. But she could also be spending some quality time with her mother, Marla Maples, in California.

Tiffany isn't the only sibling to post proof of the "holiday cheer" at the White House. Ivanka posted a similarly festive carousel of photos earlier in the week, captioning it, "Holiday cheer at the White House🎄"

Meanwhile, in a slightly different way of spreading festive merriment, Don Jr. explained his father's gift-giving habits in an interview with Extra. Don Jr. said that his father was famous for re-gifting, and that he even caught POTUS in the act one year when his father gave him back a gift that he'd gotten monogrammed for him.

Don Jr. said, "Well, I’m the namesake, so I got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times. There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before because I monogrammed it."

He said that he confronted his father, saying, "I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.'" When his father asked how he knew, he said, "Because I gave it to you last year."

It's unclear if Tiffany's reported boyfriend will be joining her for the winter holiday, though it did make waves when she apparently brought him to Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. According to Page Six, Tiffany has been dating Michael Boulos, the heir to a Nigeria-based distribution and trading company for motorcycles and power bikes.

Tiffany didn't post any pictures of herself and Boulos during their supposedly shared holiday; in fact, she doesn't seem to have any pictures of him at all on her Instagram. Then again, the upcoming holiday season is the perfect occasion to share your love to the world for the first time — that is, if the reports that she's dating Boulos are true.