Tensions were high at the G7 summit in Canada this year. Though there were few blatantly awkward moments between President Trump and other Group of Seven world leaders, one striking photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted of Trump has been shared widely on the internet from the minute it hit social media — and with good reason.

The photo showed Trump sitting down on one side, his arms crossed and his lips pursed, as Merkel stared him down with her hands planted firmly on the table, her body leaning forward, her light blue outfit standing out among a sea of men in black and navy suits. French President Emmanuel Macron is to Merkel's right, and though his face is largely obscured, his forehead is furrowed in concern. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands to Merkel's left, his arms crossed, too, as he gazed tiredly beyond the frame. Trump's recently appointed national security adviser, John Bolton, is next to Trump, facing the crowd of world leaders.

It's a fascinating photo for many reasons. President Trump's newly-imposed tariffs on the U.S.' biggest allies made for an especially awkward Group of Seven summit, and his provocative rhetoric this weekend further strained relations.

More to come...