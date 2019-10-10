It is time for people as gross as I am to raise their hands in celebration, because the grossest, weirdest thing you can buy on the internet is here. It's a scientific fact that there are two kinds of people in this world — people who love squeezing pimples and blackheads and watching pimple popping videos.... and people who don't understand fun. I have been known to spend hours squeezing each and every pore on my face just because. It's a little compulsive and I don't care. And now, the Pop It Pal, a pimple popping toy form Urban Outfitters, has answered my prayers.

Some of your friends will think that this is the worst thing that has ever happened, while others will understand the pure joy that it can bring. This little toy — if that's the right thing to call it — is filled with fake puss that you can squeeze out of every pore-type opening.

"Pop the stress away with this puss-filled pouch that will keep your hands away from your face with way more satisfying results," the description explains.

Satisfying indeed. And it even comes with more puss to reload it with. Is it disgusting? Is it revolting? Is it perfect? Yes, yes, and yes. This little gizmo will set you back $20, making it the perfect stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift for someone who loves to squeeze.

And what they say about keeping your hands away from your face is definitely true — popping pimples and squeezing your pores all the time is no good at all and can even lead to scarring. You're much better off trying to make a pimple disappear in other ways, like with a spot treatment, or just let it live out its life to the fullest and eventually disappear on its own.

But if you haven't been able to control yourself and have actually popped a zit then don't panic — so many of us have been there. If this happens, make sure that you take care of the area after you've popped the zit. This can mean applying toner or another product to fight bacteria or using ice if the area is inflamed. But remember, less is more — you're going to want to let that zit heal on pretty much on its own, so after you've taken any necessary steps then stop touching it.

When it comes to stopping popping pimples and squeezing blackheads, it's a lot easier said than done. People find it hard to resist, which is why there's even a Pimple Pete Game from Dr. Pimple Popper, if a little bar like the Pop It Pal just isn't enough squeezing satisfaction for you — but, to be honest, that looks even grosser than the Pop It Pal.

If you're someone who, like me, is a bit compulsive with their picking, poking, and scratching, it's easy to see how a toy like this could make a big difference — finding a distraction to keep your hands busy is key. Sure, it may feel like a weird gift to buy for yourself or a friend, but if it can stop the picking then your skin will thank you in the long run. Squeezing ahoy.