This Plus Size LOFT Dress Has Sold Out THREE Separate Times

When something as simple as a dress goes viral, a thorough investigation is in order. Blame it on the anticipation of the warmer months, but this super cute plus size LOFT dress HAS sold out three different times (offers sizes 00-24/26). The dress is selling like hot cakes, and it's been star-approved by Chrissy Metz.

Every fashion lover probably remembers an item they loved selling out, never to return again. Thank the stars above that LOFT is bringing back a best-selling wrap dress that broke many hearts since it first launched in 2018.

If there's anyone who has a little something to do with the dress's overt popularity, it's This Is Us actor Chrissy Metz.

The actor tagged LOFT in an Instagram post of the dress in 2017 and teased the brand's upcoming line of plus sizes. LOFT representative Sara Powell told Bustle that the brand got swarmed with questions from fans who were curious if Metz' dress was indeed suggesting a size expansion. It was.

"After she posted this [the dress], we immediately got tons of inquiries about whether we were extending our size range," Powell told Bustle. "We offered the dress at launch of course, and the dress has sold out three separate times since then."

In Feb. 2018, LOFT extended its size range, and for over a year, the brand couldn't keep it in stock for very long. The most recent case of the LOFT dress selling out occurred in the Fall 2018.

Metz posted a selfie of the look onto her personal Instagram account in preparation for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in Sep. 2017.

"Polka dottin' at @latenightseth," she captioned the photo. Needless to say, a lot of LOFT fans want to "Polka dot" their closets like Metz.

LOFT is celebrating its one year of anniversary of carrying plus size products, and the restock of this polka dot dream midi dress arrives just in time. Note that while this popular gown is selling like hot cakes, it's sold exclusively on the LOFT website.

The popular LOFT seller is a classic wrap dress with a crossover V-neck that fits at the waist and flares out at the bottom. The dress is also made out of 100 percent viscose, meaning there's a hefty degree of flexibility and stretch in the fabric.

LOFT also provides its customers suggestions on how to style the dress. The brand offers recommendations to pair it with a denim jacket, black heels, or a pair of sunglasses.

Although this free-flowing polka dot midi dress is offered exclusively for plus sizes 16-24, there is a similar midi wrap dress on the LOFT site for straight sizes, too.

LOFT's Striped Midi Wrap Dress comes in a vertical stripe pattern and it ranges from XXS to XXL. Plus, the Striped Midi Dress is also on sale for 50 percent off, so how 'bout them apples?

It's no wonder this polka dot dress has sold out three times in a year. Wrap dresses are timeless and coveted by all fashion geeks no matter what shape or size.