Now that it’s September, all things fall — and specifically all things Halloween — are well and truly taking over. (As well they should!) And if you’re looking for a way to get your furriest of friends in on the fun, this pumpkin cat bed from Target is, as they say, the Biggest Of Seasonal Moods. The bed is part of the Hyde And Eek! Boutique — Target’s seasonal Halloween shop — and folks? You’d better believe I’m heading to Target at the next opportunity for it. I don’t even necessarily want it for my cats. I just, uh… want it. Because how can you resist a giant fuzzy pumpkin that doubles as the coziest of sleeping spots?

Although Hyde And Eek, which dates back to 2017, generally tends to be pretty expansive in terms of its offerings (Halloween costumes! Décor! Matching pajamas for the whole family!), the pet supply selection is actually relatively small; there’s just a handful of toys, costumes, and other assorted Halloween-themed paraphernalia available on the Target website. But I won’t lie: What’s there is pretty spectacular all the same, ranging from a cat scratcher that looks like a haunted movie theater to a Halloween costume that turns your corgi into a literal hot dog. And this pumpkin-shaped cat bed? It’s by far one of the best picks of the bunch. Because it’s a pumpkin. For your cat. What’s not to love?

Rather than being round or oblong, as you'd expect an actual pumpkin to be, the bed is actually sort of an orange pyramid shape; it’s got a square bottom with four sides rising up and joining together at a point at the top. The point is topped off by a little green stem, complete with a bit of vine. An opening on one of the sides allows entrance into the pumpkin, which creates a soft and warm little cave for your favorite furry pal to relax inside. Like may pet beds, it’s made of fuzzy polyester and stuffed with polyurethane foam.

Because it’s a cat bed, it’s not huge; the pumpkin measures 16 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 15 inches high. How big a cat gets as an adult obviously depends on a number of factors, including breed, but the average fully-grown domestic feline is usually somewhere around 15 to 20 inches in length (excluding the tail) and about 10 pounds in weight. Cats of that size will absolutely fit within the pumpkin — cats love to curl up into little balls, after all — but if your furry friend is a breed that tends to be on the larger side, like a Maine Coon, Norwegian Forest Cat, or Bengal, it may be a tighter fit. Very small dogs — think chihuahuas or teacup versions of puppers like Malteses — will also probably fit, although you might want to measure your doggo beforehand to make sure it’s a size match.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Regardless, it’s absolutely adorable. Honestly, I want to curl up inside it, even though it is absolutely not human-sized.

Although, hey, if you need a bigger Halloween-themed pet beds, there are other options out there; shopDisney has a bed that looks like Zero’s doghouse from The Nightmare Before Christmas that comes in both smaller and larger sizes, for example, while PetSmart has a big ol’ fuzzy, spider-shaped bed. Again, I can’t guarantee that those beds will necessarily be big enough for a human — but if you’ve got a larger cat or a dog, they might fit the bill. Everyone deserves to get their spook on at Halloween, no?

Of course, if your cat is anything like my cats, it will probably be more interested in the box the bed came in than the bed itself. Because, uh, that’s how cats roll. I suppose you could always draw a jack o’lantern face on the box if you really felt like it. In fact, that’s probably what I’ll end up doing.

Better add some markers to my shopping list…