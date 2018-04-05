Even on the campaign trail, New York State gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon can't get away from Miranda Hobbes. While visiting The Wendy Williams show on Wednesday, Nixon shared what she thinks is the most devastating scene from the Sex and the City movie. Nixon's choice may not be what you expect, but it's worth listening to the reason why she chose this particular SATC moment.

For her, the scene in the first movie where Mr. Big presents Carrie Bradshaw with a walk-in closet missed the mark. This is despite the fact that fans seemed to love it. Nixon recalled attending the London screening, “I think they actually applauded,” she said of that scene. But for her that moment went against what the show always stood for. She explained:

“I was a little devastated by that because it seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves. So to me, to have this be a kind of a climax of the film that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about this show, is it?’ Because that’s not what we were making it for.”

While Nixon was quick to say they all loved the clothes on the show, for her, it was always a series that highlighted women doing it for themselves. And when they weren't or couldn't, their female friends were there for them.

MaNuEL MoLi on YouTube

That's why it's not so surprising that when Nixon was asked on Watch What Happens Live! to name her favorite Sex and the City episode back in 2015, she picked one in which the ladies were all together. Her choice was the 2002 episode, "I Love A Charade," in which Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte all attend the wedding of Carrie's lounge singer friend Bobby Fine (Nathan Lane) and Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston).

"It was just a gorgeous summer night," Nixon said about the episode that also includes a sweet scene of Miranda and Samantha dancing with her baby, Brady. "And we were all there in a season finale. It was really fun."

HBO

But in her first televised interview since announcing her candidacy, Nixon wasn't just there to talk about SATC. Nixon sat down with Williams to talk about political issues and separate herself from her famous character. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have things in common with Miranda the headstrong lawyer, specifically her conviction that women are forces to be reckoned with.

Nixon told Williams that she wants to represent women, specifically black women who she said were the "backbone of the Democratic party." Nixon, who's running in the Democratic primary against incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo, said, "Black women are going to stop showing up for the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party doesn't start showing up for them."

And they're definitely showing up: In the 2016 election, 94 percent of black women voted for Hillary Clinton, while 52 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump, according to CNN. "It can't just be that we remember the importance of black women on election day and forget it the rest of the year," Nixon said. "We can't have that."

It's clear that her fellow Sex and the City ladies agree with Nixon, who has never run for office, but has a history of supporting progressive causes such as education reform and LGBTQ+ rights. Both Kristin Davis and SJP have publicly supported Nixon's run.

Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker wrote on social media: "A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter, A NY'er. A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote."

Whether you agree with Nixon's most devastating SATC scene choice or not, what she's trying to make clear with her campaign is she believes women can do it all. That includes running a state or getting themselves their own closet.