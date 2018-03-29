From Sex and the City to the Executive Mansion in Albany, New York, Cynthia Nixon's run for New York State governor has many people talking — even her former co-stars. While the Sex and the City cast seemed like shoo-in to vote Nixon, there was one person who hadn't given the actor who played Miranda Hobbes their endorsement. Fans couldn't help but wonder, would Sarah Jessica Parker vote for Nixon? Now, it seems they may have their answer and it should make SATC fans very happy.

In a statement via her representative to Page Six on Wednesday, Parker said, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York State gubernatorial bid.” It seems in her first public comment about Nixon's gubernatorial run, Parker wasn't quite ready to declare herself Team Nixon. It's wasn't no, but it wasn't yet a yes. With her statement, Parker seemed to be channeling Berger's Post-It by saying, "I'm sorry, I can't yet say who I'm voting for. Don't hate me."

But apparently, all Parker needed was a good night's sleep or perhaps a chat with her co-star about the issues, since this morning, SJP officially endorsed Nixon. She wrote,

"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter, A NY'er. A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote."

Parker also urged others to get the facts and donate by heading to Nixon's campaign website.

With SJP's support, Nixon has earned a good percentage of the SATC vote. Charlotte York herself, Kristin Davis emphatically endorsed Nixon on social media last week.

“I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us," Davis wrote. "I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”

Nixon might want to think about asking Davis to join her team, since she did the most Charlotte thing she could do: She became a financial backer. After tweeting that Nixon "would be an excellent Governor," Davis urged her supporters to donate to Nixon's campaign, letting them know she's a "Day 1 Founding Donor."

"I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!" she tweeted, which is the perfect pull-quote for any fliers.

Those closest to Miranda also seem happy to wear their "Vote Nixon" pins. In an interview with The Cut, Lynn Cohen, who played Miranda's housekeeper and nanny Magda, endorsed Nixon.

“She’s an amazing person, and she’s been talking about the schools and the children and I wish we had more people like that who are interested in the government,” Cohen said, adding she will vote for Nixon in the primary against incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo because she's a different kind of politician. "She really is involved in making life better for other people: for children, for people who don’t have it."

The actor who played Miranda's husband Steve, David Eigenberg, also showed his support for Nixon in a tweet. "A wonderful and smart and most of all ...deeply ethical person," he wrote. "Go forward Cynthia, Serving the people of New York."

Nixon has never run for office in the past, but she has been politically active throughout her life supporting women's rights, LGBTQ+ issues, and education reform. It's why she took umbrage with former New York City Council speaker Christine Quinn's "unqualified lesbian" comment.

In an interview with the New York Post, Quinn, who is a lesbian and previously ran for NYC mayor (Nixon, who identifies as bisexual, endorsed her challenger, the current mayor Bill de Blasio), said:

"Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City. Now she wants to be an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn’t qualified to be the governor."

Later, Quinn clarified that "Nixon’s identity has no bearing on her candidacy", tweeting, "The real point I am trying to make is that qualifications matter and records matter. I do not believe she has the qualifications or the record." It hasn't stopped Nixon from selling "Unqualified Lesbian" buttons, though.

For those who want to know where Nixon stands on the issues, her announcement video laid them out for the constituency. "We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway," Nixon said. "We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us."

Those voters who need a little more time to get to know the new candidate will get it. The gubernatorial primary isn't until September. This will also give fans ample time to wonder whether Carrie Bradshaw would vote for Nixon.