Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers ahead. Marvel end credit scenes can sometimes be silly, or they can give context to what's to come in the MCU. Spider-Man: Far From Home's end-credit scene did the latter, and it opened up so many questions about Skrulls, Fury, and just how many Skrulls are working with the Avengers, without viewers (or even the characters) knowing. Well, buckle up, because this new Spider-Man: Far From Home Iron Man theory from Comicbook.com suggests that not only have Skrulls been used in place of major figures in charge, but they might also be posing as actual Avengers as well, just like in the comics.

In the post-credits scene, Talos — the leader of his sect of Skrulls in Captain Marvel — reveals that he's been posing as Fury throughout the events of Far From Home. It's not clear how long Fury has been a Skrull, but Fury's in on it, and Talos of course has shown himself to be a good person. This new theory suggests that Tony Stark himself was actually a Skrull at the most crucial moment of his life: in Avengers: Endgame when he sacrifices himself to rid the world of Thanos. Far-fetched? Yes. But when has Marvel shied away from subverting your expectations? Infinity War literally killed off half the cast (and the world?), breaking many fans' hearts for a year, so anything is possible at this point.

Furthering the theory, there's evidence suggesting that Iron Man might know about the Skrulls as well. As ComicBook.com points out, in Far From Home, EDITH — the complex AI system in Peter Parker's new glasses from Stark — was unable to detect that Fury and Maria Hill were Skrulls. So, either Stark was unaware of Skrulls and his tech just couldn't pick them up, or he knew about the aliens, but didn't want the glasses to be reveal them to others. In the comics, Skrulls can copy a person down to their DNA, making it near impossible to detect them from their real counterparts. So, it's not that crazy if Stark's glasses can't tell the difference between a human and a Skrull.

But if Tony was in on it, could he have enlisted a Skrull to take his place in the epic battle, so that he didn't die? Seems pretty unlike the hero who has been sacrificing himself since the first Avengers movie. But if he was a Skrull against his will or knowledge, then perhaps this theory could work. In the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics, Skrulls have been infiltrating earth, and the Avengers, for years, resulting in a major fight where no one truly knows who's real and who isn't. That would also mean Iron Man is being held captive somewhere.

Even if Marvel does the Secret Invasion story, which seems highly plausible, would this evil faction of Skrulls go to such lengths to save Earth as Tony did in Endgame? The Skrulls want the planet because of religious reasons, so they might try very hard to save it, however only Tony seems able to figure out time travel, so it's a long shot that anyone other than Mr. Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist could have done what he did with the quantum realm and the time heist.

Many have been hoping for Secret Invasion to be the next big event in the MCU, and with this Skrull hint from Far From Home, not to mention this wild theory, fans might just get their wish in the coming Phase 4 movies. And hey, maybe this means the MCU isn't done with Iron Man just yet either.