Elle Woods is coming back for another movie, so why wouldn't Melanie Smooter-Carmichael do the same? It seems there's a chance that Reese Witherspoon's 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama could get a sequel. That is, if Witherspoon's co-star Josh Lucas gets his way. In fact, as he revealed in a new interview, he has an idea for for Sweet Home Alabama 2 that should get fans excited.

When talking to Access Live earlier this week, Lucas said he'd be up for making Sweet Home Alabama 2. "I would love it," Lucas said of shooting a followup to the rom-com, which focuses on Melanie returning to her hometown to get a divorce from Lucas' Jake Perry. In fact, Lucas is so on board, he's gotten the ball rolling on a sequel and seems pretty confident that it could be in the cards. “I’ve even reached out to Reese," he said. "And I know Reese has said as well — it’s an iconic film."

Being that it's so beloved, trying to recreate that Sweet Home Alabama magic could be hard. But Lucas has thought long and hard about how a follow-up could work. “I would love to see where these characters ended up," Lucas said, "or where they are at this point in their lives." With the current crop of TV revivals and reboots, it's clear that there are others out there who would also like to see what Melanie and Jake are up to over 15 years later.

The original movie ends with the childhood sweethearts reconciling after Melanie realizes she doesn't want to marry the son of New York City's mayor Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey) because she's still in love with her husband. “You’re the first boy I ever kissed," Melanie tells Jake in the film's big romantic ending. "I want you to be the last.” But is that still true today?

It's a big question since Melanie and Jake had a rather hostile relationship before their reconciliation. Are they married? Is he still making glass-blown artwork in honor of Melanie? Is Melanie now bringing her own baby into the bar? So many questions that a sequel could answer, but Lucas pitched one sequel idea that would answer at least one of those questions.

“I kind of love the idea that they have actually divorced and been divorced for a while and he wants her back,” he told Access Live. “Kind of to realize what he’s lost again and that the kids even, that their lives have separated in some ways, and I think that’s sort of the magic of that story is that there’s an eternal love there.”

For him, the sequel, like the original, would be about them realizing "that bond that they have. Even when they’re apart, there’s something connected about the two of them." Lucas added, "And that they’ve had it since they were little kids.”

Almost two years ago, Witherspoon said she'd be up for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel in a Facebook Live chat. “We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to make a sequel they can just call me,” Witherspoon said at the time. “I would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2.” It should be noted that in that same chat, Witherspoon also said she'd be up for another Legally Blonde, which might be some encouraging news for all those Sweet Home Alabama fans out there.

Clearly, Witherspoon is a little busy right now, working on other Big Little Lies Season 2 and the third installment of Legally Blonde, but maybe Lucas' latest comments will encourage her and Disney that it's the right time. Maybe she could even pencil it in for a 2022 release. After all, the film turns 20 that year, which feels like the perfect time to take a trip to Alabama to catch up with Melanie and Jake.