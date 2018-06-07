Legally Blonde 3 is officially a go, and fans are already preparing to see the sequel in theaters. So when does Legally Blonde 3 come out? Fitting for Elle Woods' love of romance, the movie will be released on February 14, 2020 — a.k.a., Valentine's Day. Fans of the Legally Blonde series will want to mark their calendars now, because anticipation for this movie will only build over the next year and a half.

So far, there aren't a ton of details about Legally Blonde 3, though there's one major detail that's been confirmed. Reese Witherspoon will star in Legally Blonde 3, reprising her role as iconic lawyer Elle Woods. There's returning talent behind the scenes, too: Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the screenplay for the 2001 movie, are "in final talks" to write Legally Blonde 3, Deadline reported Monday. The outlet also reported that Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will be producing the movie, along with Witherspoon herself, through her media company Hello Sunshine. There's no word yet on who will direct the upcoming sequel.

Witherspoon confirmed that she'd be playing Elle in the upcoming sequel in an Instagram post she shared on Thursday morning. In the clip, the actor wears Elle's iconic bikini from the original movie while relaxing on a pool float. (Fans of the first movie will remember that Elle's application video for Harvard Law included a scene of her relaxing in her parents' private pool.)

Legally Blonde 2 and Legally Blonde 3 join in the growing tradition of extending novel universes beyond their book formats. The original Legally Blonde movie was based on a novel by Amanda Brown, but it doesn't sound like Brown will play a role in Legally Blonde 3's production. More recently, shows like 13 Reasons Why and Witherspoon's Big Little Lies have extended on their original source material by having multiple seasons of each show.

There aren't details about Legally Blonde 3's plot yet, which means fans can speculate wildly about the upcoming movie until MGM releases more information. As of now, there's not even confirmation that Luke Wilson will return, though it's hard to imagine the Legally Blonde franchise without Emmett by Elle's side. Still, the lack of information hasn't stopped fans from predicting what could happen in the new movie, including their dream casting choices.

Even Stephen Colbert weighed in about the newly announced sequel. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host joked that Elle should be a member of Robert Mueller's legal team.

And at least one fan already has plans for Jennifer Coolidge's character, Paulette. (Coolidge hasn't been confirmed to appear in Legally Blonde 3 yet, either.) Frank Costa suggested that Ariana Grande play Paulette's daughter, because why not? Besides, Grande already proved she can do a spot-on Paulette impression during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

There's also the question of whether Legally Blonde 3 will be more socially aware than its predecessors. As many people have pointed out, Legally Blonde was incredibly fun, but it wasn't without its issues. Elle's Prada observation was based on a stereotype of gay men (not to mention the fact that she outed the witness in front of an entire courtroom). And fans would be happy to see more people of color in the new movie, too.

Still, the possibilities are endless at this point. Elle could be a Supreme Court justice, a law school professor, a lobbyist — she could even be running for president. It doesn't really matter what Elle is doing, though; fans will probably just be happy to see her on screen again.