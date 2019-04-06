Filming is officially underway for the next chapter of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story, and the new To All the Boys... behind-the-scenes video shows just how hyped the cast is for the sequel. On Friday, April 5, John Ambrose himself, Jordan Fisher, shared a video on his Instagram that featured him, Noah Centineo, and Ross Butler jamming in a trailer on set while Lana Condor cheered them on. It's just the right mix of silly and fun for this stellar cast that's only gotten better thanks to new additions like Fisher and Butler (who's playing Peter's best friend Trevor).

In the video, Fisher, Centineo, and Butler are lined up as they demonstrate their slick dance moves. Condor smartly observed, "That's important. And you guys are all serving us levels." Fisher captioned this gem of a post, "the boys are back in town and it seems @lanacondor approves #toalltheboysivelovedbefore #psistillloveyou."

Butler and Fisher may be the new guys on the set, but they're clearly fitting right in. It no doubt helps that Butler and Centineo are friends in real life. When news broke that the 13 Reasons Why star would be playing Peter's friend and confidant, Trevor, the movie's producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly, "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

Their rapport is definitely on full display already, and Fisher wasted no time making the guys a ridiculously adorable trio. At least in Centineo and Fisher's case, their characters may not be BFFs onscreen since they're both a little bit in love with Lara Jean, but that only makes their off-screen antics all the more fun to watch.

Fisher, Centineo, and Butler aren't the only To All the Boys I Loved Before sequel trio serving up on set moments for Instagram. Friday also saw the Covey sisters reunite as Condor greeted her onscreen sisters Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart with an egg roll in hand. She may have been having a snack, but in true Lara Jean fashion, the actor didn't let that stop her from giving her fellow Covey girls a big hug.

The moment appeared to be a special one for all three actors. Condor captioned the photo, "This is the exact moment my flawless sisters surprised me, mid egg roll, and we were finally reunited @toalltheboysnetflix." Go ahead and "aww," because when it comes to serving up feelings the Covey sisters win hands down.

Now that filming for the sequel has started, fans can surely expect more BTS photos and videos from the cast in the coming weeks. While it would impossible for them to document all the fun they're having and still have time to make the actual movie, they're not being shy about showing the world just how much they all seem to adore each other in real life. And that's a win for everyone — especially if you can't get enough of the burgeoning Centineo, Fisher, and Butler bromance.