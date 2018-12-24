This Update On Ruth Bader Ginsburg Proves She’s Still As Strong As Ever

While some may opt to take a few sick days to rest and recuperate after being hospitalized, Notorious RBG is undecidedly not some people. In fact, this update on Ruth Bader Ginsburg proves the Supreme Court justice is as strong as ever.

According to the Associated Press, Ginsburg was already up and back working just two days after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous growths. Supreme Court spokesperson Kathy Arberg told the news outlet that while Ginsburg was still hospitalized as of Sunday, the Supreme Court justice was working from her room at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy on Friday, where doctors removed two malignant nodules from one of her lungs. According to The New York Times, the malignant nodules were discovered during tests conducted back in November when Ginsburg was treated for fractured ribs she'd obtained when she fell in her office.

In a statement released shortly after Ginsburg came out of surgery, Arberg reported that the Supreme Court justice was "resting comfortably," but was expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days. At the time, Arberg said "there was no evidence of any remaining disease" following Ginsburg's pulmonary lobectomy and no additional treatment was planned. "Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," The New York Times reported Arberg said.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In fact, Ginsburg's hospital stay hasn't appeared to stop the Supreme Court justice from participating in crucial court votes. According to NBC News Connecticut, Ginsburg voted Friday from her hospital bed — before undergoing surgery, that is — to block the Trump administration from enforcing and implementing its recently proposed asylum restrictions. According to the news outlet, Ginsburg was the deciding vote as the court ruled 5-4 against the Trump administration.

More to come...