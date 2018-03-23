Last week, news broke that Vanessa Trump, who married Donald Trump Jr. back in 2005, filed for divorce in a Manhattan court. And from the sounds of things, her Dwight Academy high school yearbook made that very sort of prediction more than two decades ago, naming Vanessa Trump as most likely to get divorced, according to The New York Times.

The Times report, by Katherine Rosman and Jacob Bernstein, claimed that Vanessa ― named Vanessa Haydon at the time ― was described both as the most likely student to "get a divorce," and to "be on Ricki Lake" in her high school yearbook, the latter being a reference to The Ricki Lake Show of the 1990s.

Dwight Academy is an elite K-12 private school on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Vanessa was born and raised in the borough, as was her eventual husband. The pair reportedly first met at a New York City fashion show back in 2003, and were introduced to one another multiple times by Don Jr.'s famous father, Donald J. Trump. They reportedly finally clicked during their third meeting at a friend's party. They were married in 2005, and went on to have five children together before she filed for divorce last week.

The couple have three sons and two daughters, and according to The New York Times, that's the number of children Vanessa wanted when she entered the marriage. The story quotes Christine Schlott, a former publicist for Vanessa, as saying that her former client was very specific about how many kids she wanted to have.

"Vanessa was very loving, she was very much in love with Donnie, she was very excited to become a Trump," Schlott reportedly said. "She told mne at the wedding that she wanted five children. She was very specific about that. Not three, not four, but five."

The couple's first child, their oldest daughter Kai Madison Trump, was born in 2007. Since then, Vanessa has also given birth to Donald Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, and Chloe Sophia Trump. In a statement obtained by People following news of the divorce, both Vanessa and Don Jr. professed "respect" for each other and their families, and described their kids as their "top priority."

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

The Trumps' divorce filing was reportedly uncontested, meaning both sides were in agreement about the split. In the aftermath of the breakup, Vanessa tweeted that she was enjoying "spring break" with her kids, complete with a photo of a palm tree and a clear, blue sky.

