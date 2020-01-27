Save for an impressive runway strut, Bachelor contestant Victoria F. has mostly flown under the radar this season, but a promo for the Jan. 27 episode shows that's about to change. Victoria is set to go on a one-on-one with Peter — which includes a performance from her musician ex, Chase Rice. She seems to burst into tears and walk off after telling Peter the truth about the situation, but it's honestly not clear when Victoria F. and Chase Rice dated, how long they dated, or why they parted ways. Here's everything we could gather from an intensive internet deep dive. (Bustle reached out to Rice regarding his relationship with Victoria but did not receive a response).

September 2019

There's virtually no digital trace of Victoria and Rice dating, but they would have to have been together before September of last year. That's when The Bachelor started filming, based on a tweet from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss on Sept. 19.

November 2019

In November, Rice told The Morning Toast at the 2019 Country Music Awards that he'd agreed to go on the show because he wanted to promote his music, but that The Bachelor producers "brought a little extracurricular activity into that." Afterward, he said he was angry about being misled.

"They set everybody up," Rice said. "I didn't sign up for that. That's my problem with it. At the end of the day, they have a job to do. I don't have to be a part of that." (Bustle reached out to ABC for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.)

Finally, Rice affirmed that there's definitely "no love triangle" happening between him, Victoria, and Peter, further implying that whatever relationship the two had, it's now long over.

January 2020

Rice spoke to 98.9's Fitz in the Morning a few days before his Bachelor episode and made it sound as if his and Victoria's relationship was pretty brief, saying simply that they'd spent a night together in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Cool chick, from what I know of her," he said. "I got no problem with her. I got no problem with [Peter]."

He also said that he knew she was going on the show, but that he didn't expect to find himself performing on her date with Peter. "I was pissed. I was really pissed off to be honest," Rice continued. "The fact that they did that to me? It's over the top, it's unnecessary. I didn't expect it."

From the looks of Monday night's promo, neither did Victoria.