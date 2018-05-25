Blue Ivy Carter won’t let you get away with breaking the rules. Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter was at the ballet in Paris with her grandmother, Tina Lawson, like any very sophisticated six-year-old, when Lawson posted a video to show off the beautiful interior of the theater. But, during the video, you can hear Blue Ivy telling her grandma that videos are not allowed. She’s all about asserting herself!

In the Instagram video that Lawson posted on Thursday, she says, “I’m in Paris, France, and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life.” She pans over the theater and it really is gorgeous, all full of red velvet and gold baroque details, very Marie Antoinette. But then you hear Blue Ivy’s sweet little voice scold, “You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma. You’re not supposed to!” But Lawson pretends to not even listen and goes on to say again how beautiful the architecture is. Apparently, she felt bad about it, though, because she captioned her Instagram post: "When you are trying to sneak a video 😂"

It’s not the first time Blue Ivy has asserted herself as a little boss. Who could forget at the 2018 Grammy Awards in January when she was caught on camera shushing her parents and telling them to stop clapping. She is probably the only person on this earth who is allowed to shush JAY-Z and Beyoncé. They were clapping for Camila Cabello, and it’s probably a stretch to say that Blue Ivy has beef with Cabello seeing as she is only 6 years old, but it's still unclear why she was telling mom and dad to stop all that clapping racket. But they did!

Blue Ivy isn’t just assertive about manners. She’s also the boss of standing up for herself emotionally! When he appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, JAY-Z told a story about Blue speaking up for herself when he hurt her feelings. He said it was “the most beautiful thing” she had ever said to him.

"I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school," JAY-Z said. "So we're driving, and then I just hear a little voice. 'Dad?' I turn around and she said, 'I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me... it hurt my feelings.'” He even told her right then, “That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.” It’s a big deal for a 6-year-old to be able to defend herself like that, but what else would you expect from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s daughter?

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blue Ivy is a scene-stealer wherever she goes. She made a grand entrance even before she was born, when Beyoncé showed off her adorable pregnant belly on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards after an incredible performance of "Love on Top." Blue's had other incredible moments, too, like when she wore that pink Gucci suit to the 2017 Grammys and when she dressed up Salt-N-Pepa style with her mom and her grandma.

And like her strong and very powerful mama, Blue Ivy stands tall, literally and figuratively, and at 6 years old she's already owning the room. But it's no wonder, since she is clearly growing up in a household where she knows she can even tell her grandma what's what. And if she's going to fulfill the destiny that her dad outlined for her in the "Family Feud" video to become the president and gather the foremothers to rewrite the constitution, it's good that she knows how to be a boss already.