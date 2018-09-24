As it turns out, music runs in the family. On Sunday, Kanye West's son Saint and Chance the Rapper's daughter Kensli had a dance party, and the adorable video was posted on Instagram for all to see. Chance shared the clip, captioning it, "Reunited and it feels so good." The rappers' kids can be seen dancing their hearts out backstage at what appears to be a photoshoot. In the background, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" is playing and Chance can be heard cheering them on.

Saint and Kensli's dance session was too cute, and it's clear that Chance is a major Michael Jackson fan. He also posted a slideshow of photos from the Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Seems like Chance is trying to raise his own daughter as a mega-fan, and he might just have Saint hooked on to the legendary pop star's music as well.

While Chance and West have a well-documented friendship, Saint and Kensli get to have playdates less often. Both rappers are from Chicago, but the Kardashian-West family currently resides in Los Angeles. However, West still makes time to visit his hometown, and took the opportunity to meet up with Chance during this special visit. It's unclear what West's primary reason for the trip home was, but he was also able to officiate the beginning of baseball season. Also on Sunday, West and Saint threw out the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During the event, West's song "Homecoming" played over the speakers.

West took the opportunity to throw out the symbolic first pitch, but he also made time to support the city. On Tuesday, the Life of Pablo rapper appeared alongside Chance at an event for Open Mic Chicago to support public schools, according to E! News. In a video posted by TMZ, West told the crowd that he was moving back to the city. In a clip captured by a fan, he can be heard saying: "I gotta let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again."

The appearance seemed to confirm another TMZ report that West and Kim Kardashian bought a home in Chicago. However, the two reportedly intend to keep their properties in Calabasas, and split their time between cities. If the report is true, West will also move his Yeezy office headquarters to Chicago. The Windy City does have a special meaning for the power couple, who named their third child Chicago West.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview on the Ellen Degeneres Show in April, Kardashian discussed the significance of the name. The reality star revealed the couple planned to name their daughter after West's late mother Donda, but decided against it. Instead, they chose Chicago, which would also be a tribute to West's childhood and growth. "That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from," she told the host. "He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too, but I just wasn't sure. It's so much to live up to. I just felt Chicago was cool and different."

The couple has yet to confirm the move in an official statement, but it's very possible that Saint will be able to have more impromptu dance sessions with Chance's daughter soon. It seems fitting that West would establish a home base in Chicago, and if he does move, he already shares the city with one of his best friends. If Saint, North, and Chicago move there, they will likely become close pals with Kensli as well.