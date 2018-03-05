Prince William and Kate Middleton were meant to be, at least based on this old video of Middleton in a play that basically predicted her marriage. As People reports, when Middleton was 13 years old she was in a school play while attending St. Andrew's Preparatory School in Buckhold. And in the play, Middleton declared her love for a character named William. The clip below, which was first shared in 2009, is once again making headlines and it's a must-watch.

In the video, Middleton's character is told by a fellow student playing a palm reader: "Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman." The now 36-year-old royal family member replies, "It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" The palm reader says yes and that this mysterious man will also marry her and take her away to London.

Eventually, the scene shifts to Middleton and the character named William standing on stage together. He gets down on one knee and proposes. Her character responds, "Yes, yes, dear William!" Hmm... that sure sounds like another similar love story, doesn't it? Do you think she uttered, "Yes, yes, dear William!" after Prince William popped the question? (Probably not.)

Obviously, Middleton and Prince William didn't fall in love exactly like this, but the fact that she was proposed to by a character named William in a school play basically shows they were destined for one another. It doesn't appear that the royal couple has ever publicly commented on the clip, but is anyone else now wondering if Middleton has ever reflected on this moment and how it predicted her future? It's definitely hard to ignore.

srenna on YouTube

According to an April 2011 ABC News report, the play was titled Murder in the Red Barn and was written by a teacher at St. Andrew's. ABC News even spoke to Middleton's former schoolmate who played William, and he opened up about the "proposal". His name is Kinsley Glover and he told the outlet that the play is "sort of a bit prophetic." He added, "Having watched that again now, you just sort of think, my God, that's quite odd, isn't it?"

While Prince William couldn't have know that their marriage was meant to be because of the play, he pretty much knew he'd marry Middleton from the beginning of their relationship. They had an instant connection and a beautiful friendship.

During their first interview as an engaged couple held in November 2010, British journalist Tom Bradby asked if they always knew they'd end up married. To that, William answered, "Well, from my point of view, I, you know …when I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there." They had their ups and downs, including a breakup, but that didn't stop them from walking down the aisle, because, it's destiny.

As Middleton told Bradby, "Well, I think if you really go out with someone for quite a long time you do get to know each other very, very well, you go through the good times, you go through the bad times." She continued, "You know both personally, but also within a relationship, as well. And, you know, I think if you can come out of that stronger and learn, as I said, things about yourself, it certainly, it's been a good how many years?"

Despite all of their hardships, Middleton and William were bound to find their way back to one another and end up getting married — her 1995 school play said so.