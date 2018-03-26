Now that Meghan Markle is about to officially become part of the royal family, all kinds of video, photos, and information about her youth have come out — but none of them can top this. Markle pretended to be a queen in a home video unearthed from the '90s, and it is now clear that she was always destined to marry a prince. In fact, it seems she's been preparing her whole life for this moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle is eight years old in the video, which was found by the mother of her childhood best friend, Ninaki Priddy. It was taken on January 29, 1990, during Priddy's ninth birthday party in her backyard. The video, which seems to be a movie called (what else?) Your Royal Highness that a very ambitious Markle was not only directing but also starring in, features her pretending to be the queen while Priddy and their friends are her subjects.

In full, the video is 11 minutes long, and it's adorable — not just because it proves that Prince Harry's future wife pretended to play queen as a kid, just like most of us do at some point, but also because it shows that even your craziest childhood dreams can come true. It's highly doubtful that tiny Markle in the video could have predicted what her future held, but here we are, less than two months away from her wedding to a member of the British Royal Family.

ERL TV on YouTube

At first, Markle seems like she's a pretty bossy queen, ordering her staff to "make 900,000 cookies and sew me a nice dress" in preparation for a meeting she's having, where she's hosting guests from Florida, Canada, Mississippi, and Missouri, a typical day for any member of the monarchy. Fortunately, Markle also seems to be a benevolent ruler when she's not trying to get ready for an event; she did end up granting everyone a 10-minute break when they asked to take a walk.

Later in the video (which you can see in full here), Markle's donning a crown while her friends — who she has dubbed Princess Kara and Princess Niki — call her "your highness" and congratulate her on the party she threw. This is what Queen Elizabeth's life must be like on a daily basis, right?

"The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg," Priddy told the Daily Mail. "It’s very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life, it’s quite eye-opening. She was always the center of attention, always the ringleader — it was my birthday but she took the starring role.’"

Priddy also added that making videos like this one was common for them and their friends, since Priddy's parents worked in audio/video, so they always had cameras for the kids to use. It makes total sense that Markle would be all over that, given that she grew up to be an actor, starring in shows like Suits. It's pretty cool to see the qualities in Markle that led to who she is today coming out in videos like this.

Hopefully, her love of the spotlight will come in handy when she and Prince Harry tie the knot in May, considering the fact that millions of people will be watching from all over the world. That could be a stressful situation for some, but then again, not all of us have been training to be a queen since childhood like Markle clearly has.

Fingers crossed that more videos like these are shared with the world. They're way too cute not to be seen.