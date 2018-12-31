This Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $25 MAC Palettes & $17 Sephora Lip Sets
It's that time again. If you have any extra cash in your stash or a slush fund, this week's best beauty sales are exactly what you need to spend said loot on. If your wallet has been wiped or your budget blown by the shopping frenzy of the holiday season, which is winding down this week, that's totally understandable. But you can and should take a few minutes and a few bucks to do something for yourself. There are lots of discounts happening this week that have your name written all over 'em.
Loads of beauty brands are dropping the prices on their holiday gift sets since the holidays are O-V-E-R and they need to move the seasonal merch in order to make room for new products. Therefore, it's prime time for you to take advantage of the savings.
You need not think about making a resolution in order to indulge in these killer makeup sales, either. Do it just 'cuz you deserve it.
There are tons of ace products on the "Goodbyes" section of the MAC website. The brand is discounting several holiday items, palettes, fall launches, and beyond. It's a true beauty treasure trove over at MAC and the items you just can't pass up are listed in the rundown below.
MAC isn't the sole brand clearing the decks and dropping prices on prestige products, though.
There's an excellent Viseart palette that you can try out for $10 less than its usual asking price. The brand's proprietary formulas are legit. Sephora's limited edition Museum of Ice Cream Collection is also "pop-sicling" up again — and at a sweet price.
Philosophy has ridiculously reduced its gift sets and holiday items. The brand's offerings smell like heaven in a bottle. Some of the best options are posted below.
1. MAC Qween Supreme Eyeshadow Palette
Qween Supreme Eyeshadow Palette
MAC's Qween Supreme palette is now less than $25 for eight perfectly coordinated eyeshadows and one giant pan of highlighter. This is a palette you'd reach for every a.m. so go ahead and add it to rotation.
2. MAC Kajal Crayon Eyeliner
There's nothing better than a kohl liner that is multi-functional. This liner lasts and lasts on the waterline. It can also be smudged on lids for a smoky, sooty, and gloriously messy look. It comes in black, teal, and eggplant shades. Get it before it's gone.
3. MAC Shiny Pretty Things Mini Lipsticks: Nudes
Shiny Pretty Things Mini Lipsticks: Nudes
Valued at $40, this lipstick set featuring four core nudes is just $22. It's a nude lip wardrobe and it's from the brand's Shiny Pretty Things range.
4. MAC Warm Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
Warm Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
A 15-pan palette of warm neutral eyeshadows that go from day to night and eliminate any and all guess work? Say hello to your new daily "go to." It's just $39 and discounted from its original $65 price tag. What a steal.
5. Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette
Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette
You can only grab this discounted, nine-pan, matte 'n' metallic shadow palette online. But it'll be worth the wait for its arrival in the mail. It's mega pigmented and packed with pretty pinks and berries. It's $10 off at $39. What makes Viseart's palettes special is the proprietary powder formula, which melts into lids like silk. There is no time like the present — and with a discount — to try it out.
6. Museum Of Ice Cream Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set
Museum Of Ice Cream Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set
Summer is in the rear view but you can get nostalgic for the season via this lip set. The Museum of Ice Cream Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set is darling. It's also half-priced at $17. It includes four, lightweight, and colorful lip stains with a glossy finish minus the stickiness.
7. Philosophy Wrapped In Vanilla Gift Set
It's good enough to eat. The lush, rich scents of Vanilla Truffle and Hot Cocoa are included in this delish set. You can layer your yummy scents via the shampoo x body wash hybrid and lotions. Delish.
8. Philosophy Snow Angel Shower Gel
Winter is in its infancy but you can get a head start on making snow angels with this shower gel, which doubles as shampoo and bubble bath. It smells like a wintry heaven.
9. Philosophy Candy Cane Shower Gel
Sure, candy canes are emblematic of the holiday season. But the upbeat, peppermint scent can invigorate your senses and wake you up on those chilly January and February mornings. The shower gel x shampoo x bubble bath is less than $11.
10. Pure Grace Fragrance Gift Set
Soap and water is a simple, crisp, and glorious scent effectively captured by Philosophy in its Pure Grace fragrance. The set includes perfume, shower gel, and lotion. You can layer the products for the freshest, most crisp, and soapy aura.
11. Urban Decay Cherry-Scented All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
Cherry-Scented All Nighter Setting Spray
The microfine mist, which sets and refreshes makeup, is infused with a glorious cherry scent. The travel-sized version is marked down to $10.50. A bottle will last forever so scoop it up and take a whiff.
12. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Highlight & Blush Palette
Naked Cherry Highlight & Blush Palette
Cherry is so very. The three-pan, blush and highlight palette can is so versatile. You can layer shades or you can take a big, fluffy brush and swirl it over all three shades for a custom color, flush, and glow.
13. Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water Resistant Eyeliner
Razor Sharp Water Resistant Eyeliner
If you love liquid liner, Urban Decay's flick creators in comes in 20 shades are now half-off at $11.
Urban Decay is offering 30 percent off several other products on its site. But since it's cherry-themed (and scented) collection was such a hit, it's certainly worth grabbing while on deal. MAC's "Goodbyes" is as good as it gets. You can't go wrong with any purchase made there, including the Patrick Starrr stuff or the mini gift sets. You can also digitally root through the Philosophy outlet to build a beautifully-scented body wash (and beyond) wardrobe for all of 2019. The products are final sale but you will fall in love upon first use.
Tarte is also offering up to 70 percent off products on its site for New Year's.
Happy New Year and happy shopping, beauties!