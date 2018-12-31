This Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $25 MAC Palettes & $17 Sephora Lip Sets

It's that time again. If you have any extra cash in your stash or a slush fund, this week's best beauty sales are exactly what you need to spend said loot on. If your wallet has been wiped or your budget blown by the shopping frenzy of the holiday season, which is winding down this week, that's totally understandable. But you can and should take a few minutes and a few bucks to do something for yourself. There are lots of discounts happening this week that have your name written all over 'em.

Loads of beauty brands are dropping the prices on their holiday gift sets since the holidays are O-V-E-R and they need to move the seasonal merch in order to make room for new products. Therefore, it's prime time for you to take advantage of the savings.

You need not think about making a resolution in order to indulge in these killer makeup sales, either. Do it just 'cuz you deserve it.

There are tons of ace products on the "Goodbyes" section of the MAC website. The brand is discounting several holiday items, palettes, fall launches, and beyond. It's a true beauty treasure trove over at MAC and the items you just can't pass up are listed in the rundown below.

MAC isn't the sole brand clearing the decks and dropping prices on prestige products, though.

There's an excellent Viseart palette that you can try out for $10 less than its usual asking price. The brand's proprietary formulas are legit. Sephora's limited edition Museum of Ice Cream Collection is also "pop-sicling" up again — and at a sweet price.

Philosophy has ridiculously reduced its gift sets and holiday items. The brand's offerings smell like heaven in a bottle. Some of the best options are posted below.

1. MAC Qween Supreme Eyeshadow Palette

Qween Supreme Eyeshadow Palette $41 $24.60 MAC MAC's Qween Supreme palette is now less than $25 for eight perfectly coordinated eyeshadows and one giant pan of highlighter. This is a palette you'd reach for every a.m. so go ahead and add it to rotation. Buy on MAC

2. MAC Kajal Crayon Eyeliner

Kajal Crayon Eyeliner $23 $13.80 MAC There's nothing better than a kohl liner that is multi-functional. This liner lasts and lasts on the waterline. It can also be smudged on lids for a smoky, sooty, and gloriously messy look. It comes in black, teal, and eggplant shades. Get it before it's gone. Buy on MAC

3. MAC Shiny Pretty Things Mini Lipsticks: Nudes

4. MAC Warm Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

Warm Neutral Eyeshadow Palette $65 $39 MAC A 15-pan palette of warm neutral eyeshadows that go from day to night and eliminate any and all guess work? Say hello to your new daily "go to." It's just $39 and discounted from its original $65 price tag. What a steal. Buy oN MAC

5. Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette

Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette $49 $39 Sephora You can only grab this discounted, nine-pan, matte 'n' metallic shadow palette online. But it'll be worth the wait for its arrival in the mail. It's mega pigmented and packed with pretty pinks and berries. It's $10 off at $39. What makes Viseart's palettes special is the proprietary powder formula, which melts into lids like silk. There is no time like the present — and with a discount — to try it out. Buy on Sephora

6. Museum Of Ice Cream Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set

7. Philosophy Wrapped In Vanilla Gift Set

8. Philosophy Snow Angel Shower Gel

Snow Angel Shower Gel $18 $10.44 Philosophy Winter is in its infancy but you can get a head start on making snow angels with this shower gel, which doubles as shampoo and bubble bath. It smells like a wintry heaven. Buy on Philosophy

9. Philosophy Candy Cane Shower Gel

Candy Cane Shower Gel $18 $10.44 Philosophy Sure, candy canes are emblematic of the holiday season. But the upbeat, peppermint scent can invigorate your senses and wake you up on those chilly January and February mornings. The shower gel x shampoo x bubble bath is less than $11. Buy on Philosophy

10. Pure Grace Fragrance Gift Set

11. Urban Decay Cherry-Scented All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

12. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Highlight & Blush Palette

13. Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water Resistant Eyeliner

Urban Decay is offering 30 percent off several other products on its site. But since it's cherry-themed (and scented) collection was such a hit, it's certainly worth grabbing while on deal. MAC's "Goodbyes" is as good as it gets. You can't go wrong with any purchase made there, including the Patrick Starrr stuff or the mini gift sets. You can also digitally root through the Philosophy outlet to build a beautifully-scented body wash (and beyond) wardrobe for all of 2019. The products are final sale but you will fall in love upon first use.

Courtesy of Tarte

Tarte is also offering up to 70 percent off products on its site for New Year's.

Happy New Year and happy shopping, beauties!