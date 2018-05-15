If you're a wine lover, then you now have the option to literally cover your whole body with the good stuff. No, it won't be you in a bath tub pouring Merlot over your head and sensually waving your head back and forth, but it will be close. There is a wine therapy spa in London, and it's amazing enough to get you to book a flight to test out their services. Would a person actually cross the Atlantic for a beauty treatment? If there is a Merlot face scrub involved, then obviously yes, yes they would.

The Ella Di Rocco MediSpa in Chelsea uses bespoke and non-invasive health and well-being treatments to relax and rejuvenate you, offering everything from LED mask therapy sessions to ice facials. But one of their most popular services is the wine spa, and for obvious reasons.

Exclusive to Ella Di Rocco, the wine therapy treatments use wine’s antioxidant benefits to help stimulate cell turnover and give you a refreshed, healthy appearance. Di Rocco got the idea when she and her mother were visiting Umbria in Italy, and they tried their local wine spa services there. They loved it so much that they opened their own version back home in London.

It has been described as the elixir of youth, where the vino does more than just give you a nice buzz. "The polyphenol in grapes stimulates circulation and detoxifies the skin, leaving your skin hydrated and rejuvenated. For city dwellers, it also clears away the toxins present in our skin caused by smog and other environmental factors," the spa explains.

Francesca Della Penna on YouTube

The products used in the treatments are all made from wine, grape leaves and grape seeds, and are produced in Italy, all animal and cruelty-free. So what can you expect after booking a boozy appointment at this spa? The options are aplenty.

Merlot Body Scrub

This delicious scrub is made from a combination of red vine leaves and a mix of Sangiovese and Merlot grapes from the Goretti Vineyard in Umbria, which has been open since the early 1900s. You can use the scrub to exfoliate your skin, as well as detoxify it with the antioxidants.

Sangiovese Bath

It's a wine bath! You get to dip into a bubbling tub of hot water, Sangiovese, Merlot and Cilegiolo wine with a concentrate of virgin grape juice. And don't worry — you won't have to test your will power when it comes to not drinking the bath water. They give you glasses of wine as you soak away.

Merlot Grape Seed Body Massage

This body massage uses grape seed oil, which contains 95% oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPC), which are plant metabolites that promote healthy skin and elasticity.

Sangiovese Detox Wrap

If you ever wanted to wrap your body in your favorite wine, here is your chance. This exclusive wrap mixes Sangiovese wine with bentonite clay and essential oils to purify your skin and make it softer. They also warm up the wrap, so the application itself is super soothing and relaxing.

Merlot & Honey Moisturising Wrap

If you're feeling a little under the weather or sniffly, book this Merlot and honey wrap immediately. The wine yeast and honey are meant to boost a weak immune system, and the act of getting pampered with warm wraps will have you feeling better.

Ciliegiolo Detox & Energising Wrap

If you're looking to detox (maybe from a wine hangover?) then this energizing wrap is for you. Made from a combination of Ciliegolo extract, bentonite clay, grape seed oil, and sweet mint and pepper essential oils, it will wake you right up while simultaneously purifying your body.

Merlot De-Stressing and Rejuvenating Face Scrub & Mask

It's a scrub and mask treatment all in one. First, you apply the Goretti Face Scrub, which comes from the Goretti Vineyard in Umbria that the Merlot body scrub did. After your pores are nice and clean, the Merlot Grape Vine Mask is applied, moisturizing your complexion.

If you're ever in London and are a major wine-o, definitely give this spa a call. It's not everyday that you get to try a wine facial!