This Winterfell Crypts Theory Could Turn 'Game Of Thrones' Into Your Worst Nightmare

After two Game of Thrones episodes filled with jokes, romance, and relative calm, fans are preparing for the absolute worst in Episode 3's battle. Who's going to swoop in at the last minute? What's going to go wrong that even the brain collective of the Lannister boys, the Stark sibs, and the Targaryen embassy couldn't predict? One theory about the Winterfell crypts on Game of Thrones has got fans shook.

Episode 2 placed way too much focus on who was and was not going to hide in the crypts in case of a siege. Multiple times, it was referred to as the safest place to be. It's an amateur jinx, to be quite honest. Based on various conversations, and teasers for the upcoming episode, the characters who we know will be down there when and if the Night King and his army set foot in Winterfell include Gilly, little Sam, Lord Varys, a small girl with a burn on her face, and maybe Tyrion — though he didn't exactly look like he was en route.

Something bad is definitely going to happen in the crypts. When an undead army comes knocking, you don't want to be anywhere near graves. The theory, posed by entertainment writer Alicia Lutes on Twitter, is this: what if the Night King and the White Walkers re-animate the dead Starks bodies and skeletons, and use them to kill everyone down there?

Yikes yikes yikes yikes yikes. Thanks, I hate it!

It's like a Trojan Horse that the army of the dead didn't need to wrap, and the ultimate element of surprise. This theory is extra plausible if you re-contextualize this quote from the Episode 3 trailer, too:

Not only does this mean that all the innocent non-fighters in the crypts are probably going to die, but it could mean some heartbreaking cameos. There are lot of ancient Kings and Queens of Winterfell buried in those crypts, and a lot of characters we know. Could episode mark the zombified return of Rickon, Ned, Robb, Talisa, and even Cat? Could those who dreamed of Lady Stoneheart appearing on Game of Thrones finally get what they've always wanted, from a certain point of view?

The significance of the crypts has been raised, pun fully intended, multiple times already by Game of Thrones in the extracurricular material for Season 8. The first teaser, which is traditionally an isolated artsy scene that never appears on the show but foreshadows events, showed Sansa, Jon, and Arya meeting in the crypts together.

More to come...