In a video that has since gone viral, a woman was trying to enjoy a birthday party in a forest preserve near Chicago last month when a man started badgering her. The woman, Mia Irizarry, was being harassed because of her Puerto Rican flag T-shirt in an incident that was captured on camera — and it all went down as an officer stood by and did nothing. Now Irizarry is speaking out.

At a press conference in Chicago’s Humboldt Park, Irizarry spoke about how she feared for her safety as the officer, later identified as Patrick Connor of the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, “blatantly ignored” her as she asked for help.

CBS News reported that after being placed on desk duty in June, Connor submitted his resignation on his own volition on Wednesday. And Irizarry said at the press conference that she was “severely disappointed” that he left the forest preserve without explaining himself.

"I will never get to hear from this man, this protector, the reason for why my safety — no, my life — had such little value to him," Irizarry said in video of the conference captured by NBC News. "Why an American citizen would not reap the benefits of the police force when it was most needed."

The man who harassed Irizarry was charged with two counts of felony hate crime on Thursday, The New York Times reported. He already faced charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

More to come...