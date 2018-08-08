This Woman's Glam Mugshot Is Going Viral & The People Want A Tutorial ASAP

Beauty inspiration comes from the most unlikely places. Some people watch YouTube videos, others get inspired by mugshots. As BuzzFeed originally reported, a woman's mugshot is going viral for her "beat face." People are so obsessed with the makeup look that they actually want a tutorial from her, and it might just be on the way.

There is no denying that this isn't your average mugshot. Texas A&M University-Commerce student Marshala Perkins was arrested for marijuana possession back in February, but people are more focused on her makeup skills.

In the photo, Perkins is rocking a gorgeous pink, glitter eye-makeup. It's so well blended and stunning that one Twitter user wrote, "We need a tutorial! Free her!" Tons of other people have seconded the excitement about the look, too.

"At first I was embarrassed because that’s not really something that you want to be broadcasted," Perkins tells BuzzFeed. "But then when I saw all the support for me with my face beat—because makeup is something that I really wanted to do—I was like 'Okay!' I wasn’t feeling too bad about it.”

While a mugshot isn't exactly the most exciting reason to go viral, you'll see why people are obsessed with the image at first glance. Get ready to be inspired, makeup lovers.

According to BuzzFeed, the self-taught makeup artist and student was planning on going out with her friends for the night when she was arrested

"[One officer] asked me for my handicap sticker because I was in a handicap spot. I gave it to him and he brought it back, said everything was clear," Perkins says, according to the publication.

She then tells BuzzFeed that the officer allegedly said, "It smells like weed in here." Because she had two grams of weed on her in Texas, where any weed possession is illegal, she was sent to jail where the now-viral mugshot was taken.

Perkins is no makeup beginner. She is a self-taught makeup artist, who often posts her own creations and looks that she does on her friends. According to her Instagram, you can book appointments with her through the page @beatbydee_.

And as for all of you waiting for her YouTube tutorial, it's time to get excited. According to recent posts, she has a tutorial coming soon to her channel. Although there are currently no posts on the page, she already has 501 people following along to see when she does post.

Until then, she has plenty of other looks for you to gawk over that are just as great as her mugshot eyeshadow. From golden tones to bright colored looks, there's nothing that this woman doesn't create. Fingers crossed that her YouTube page comes soon, because the internet is waiting.

According to BuzzFeed, Perkins is currently not in jail and planning to continue her makeup artist career. If her mugshot makeup is any indication, her future is very bright. This is a Cinderella moment for a self-taught makeup artist, if there ever was one.