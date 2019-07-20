Some things in life are non-negotiable. You might call them deal breakers. And I don't just mean in terms of dating, I mean in terms of any form of potential human relationship. Friends, colleagues, partners. Deal breakers might include: someone being rude to hospitality workers (my pet peeve above all pet peeves), someone who is mean to their mum, or someone who puts the milk in before the teabag. Depending on your opinion, this could make for a perfect or a heinous person. Nothing in between. So knowing which zodiac sign is most likely to put the milk in first might be about to streamline your life.

OK hold up, I know this might sound just a smidge dramatic. And I am absolutely fine with it. Keep your eye rolls to yourself, you know you're curious. I mean the issue is so serious that Yougov did a flipping poll on it. They found that of the 1595 members of the Great British public, 80 percent opt for tea after bag. Which is a real relief you know, to know that only 20 percent of this country's population need to take a long hard look at themselves. I mean milk before teabag?! The mere thought is like red rag to a bloody bull. So in the interest of avoiding a heck of a lot of stress, I have looked into those who are more or less inclined to do things the wrong (or maybe in your opinion right) way round.

Aries (Mar 21 — Apr 29) Shutterstock According to Aliza Kelly Faragher who describes the zodiac in Allure, Aries have traits that point immediately to one thing and one thing only. "Aries loves to be number one, so it's no surprise that these audacious rams are the first sign of the zodiac. Bold and ambitious, Aries dives headfirst into even the most challenging situations." Meanwhile the experts over at Cafe Astrology use the keywords "active, initiating, leading, independent, aggressive, impatient, combative, energetic, pioneering, naive, assertive", when discussing Aries. Yes guys, they are pouring that milk in thick and fast before the teabag has even left the box.

Taurus (Apr 20 — May 20) Shutterstock OK so Faragher points to Taureans being a heck of a lot more patient and as being people who tend to enjoy depth of flavour. "Taureans enjoy relaxing in serene, bucolic environments, surrounded by soft sounds, soothing aromas, and succulent flavours." Cafe astrology adds that they are "determined when they have a goal in mind. Taureans are also quite sensual and, often, self-indulgent 'beasts'." So not only is your average Taurus going to be bag before milk, but I reckon that tea will be brewed for a long time and have a dark rich taste.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Shutterstock According to Faragher's description of Gemini traits in Allure, it's a pretty dead cert that the celestial twin sign, might actually be in two minds about the whole situation. "Have you ever been so busy that you wished you could clone yourself just to get everything done? That’s the Gemini experience in a nutshell. Appropriately symbolized by the celestial twins, this air sign was interested in so many pursuits that it had to double itself," she wrote. And with Cafe Astrology throwing up keywords like adaptable, flexible, changeable, and versatile: with this sign you may well get someone who likes to mix it up. By which I mean mix the milk in before the tea sometimes, and sometimes make it the usually way. Do you wanna play that kind of roulette with your hot beverages? I didn't think so.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Shutterstock Faragher told Allure that "cancers are highly intuitive, and their psychic abilities manifest in tangible spaces: For instance, Cancers can effortlessly pick up the energies of a room." OMG you guys, Faragher's description here throws up a whole load of considerations. Unlike Gemini's ability to go either way, these guys basically go along with whatever everyone else is doing. As Cafe Astrology says, they are, "gentle, conservative, feeling, nurturing." Which means like — guys they are probably not that likely to kick up a fuss and just go with the flow. Which is either the best or the worst thing ever. So maybe make your preferences crystal clear before you let them make you a cuppa.

Leo (July 23 — Aug 22) Shutterstock So for that big old lion, it is a definite sort of king of the jungle vibe according to Faragher's description in Allure. "Leo is represented by the lion, and these spirited fire signs are the kings and queens of the celestial jungle. They’re delighted to embrace their royal status." So, in respect of their royal status, surely we should have a wonder about what her maj Queen Elizabeth does right? Well according to butler Grant Harrold, who according to Hello spoke about the Queen's habits and British etiquette on BBC comedy show Miss Holland, the rules on this are quite firm. Teabag first, milk after. Phew.

Virgo (Aug 23 — Sept 22) Shutterstock According to Faragher's thoughts on, Virgos they're pretty set in their ways, they love the process of things and don't tend to deviate. "Virgos are logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. This earth sign is a perfectionist at heart and isn’t afraid to improve skills through diligent and consistent practice," she wrote. These perfectionists are sure to adhere to the more traditional tea first, milk later.

Libra (Sept 23 — Oct 22) Shutterstock Librans are totally here for keeping things breezy in their lives. Yes, peace love and harmony is the name of the game for this sign, with Faragher pointing out that equilibrium is a vital part of their day to day lives. "Libra is obsessed with symmetry and strives to create equilibrium in all areas of life," she explained in an article for Allure. According to Cafe Astrology, your average Libra is, "accommodating, kind, fair, diplomatic, and likeable". To be honest as Libra myself, I completely and utterly couldn't care less either way how you make my tea. However, I can name at least one other Libran who is horrified at the mere thought of milk before tea. So when it comes to Librans, I think it depends entirely in which direction their scales tilt.

Scorpio (Oct 23 — Nov 21) Shutterstock Faragher says that seemingly, Scorpios are often fairly misunderstood. It's that stingy old tail isn't it? "Because of its incredible passion and power, Scorpio is often mistaken for a fire sign. In fact, Scorpio is a water sign that derives its strength from the psychic, emotional realm," she told Allure. With Cafe Astrology calling them, "determined, probing, fixed, focused", it's fair to say that Scorpios are not about to be moved by other people's opinions. This is a clear example of a potential milk before tea situation.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 — Dec 21) Shutterstock According to Faragher's expert knowledge, Sagittarius is a sign that is perpetually seeking to know more. "Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge. The last fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius launches its many pursuits like blazing arrows, chasing after geographical, intellectual, and spiritual adventures," she wrote on Allure. Cafe Astrology says that these guys are "adventurous, honest, irresponsible, outspoken, independent". And having dated one I can say 100 percent accurate on all sides. The beautifully independent and wonderfully weird Sagittarius is IMO the one to throw a bit of a spanner in the works. I think they will completely go rogue and just say, "I drink my tea black".

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Shutterstock Represented by the 'sea goat', according to Faragher, Capricorns "are skilled at navigating both the material and emotional realms." Gosh but what does that actually say about their tea drinking needs? Cafe Astrology's keywords show they are real go-getters. They are "tenacious, conservative, resourceful, disciplined, wise, ambitious, prudent, constant." I think that screams tea first. And made with the exact same technique every time.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Shutterstock Faragher tells Allure that Aquarians are into doing what makes other people and the world as a whole feel better, "Aquarius is represented by the water bearer, the mystical healer who bestows water, or life, upon the land. Accordingly, Aquarius is the most humanitarian astrological sign," she explained. Cafe Astrology's keywords for Aquarians are "individualistic, assertive, independent, humanitarian, inventive, original, and eccentric." So I think the argument for your average Aquarian isn't going to be the when the milk goes in but the where the milk is from. If their caring traits are anything to go by, Aquarians will most likely be opting for a more environmentally-friendly plant-based option.

Pisces (Feb 19 — Mar 20) Shutterstock Pisceans have a heck of a lot on their mind and are total dreamers, according to Farragher's assessment. "[The sign is] symbolised by two fish swimming in opposite directions, representing the constant division of Pisces's attention between fantasy and reality. As the final sign, Pisces has absorbed every lesson — the joys and the pain, the hopes and the fears — learned by all of the other signs," she wrote. With all that going on to be honest it would be a miracle if they manage not to spill the milk in the first place. Meanwhile, Cafe Astrology says they are super gentle beings. "Intuitive, dreamy, artistic, humane, sympathetic, sensitive." That in mind, I imagine that they would do the opposite of the norm in order to experience an alternative cuppa, or even just by accident while day-dreaming. Milk first for these fishy types.