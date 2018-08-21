The beauty of Bachelor In Paradise is that the cast members get to to date a bunch of people from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For instance, Tia really came into Bachelor In Paradise to be with Colton, but she ended up going out with Chris R. first. And she really liked him (really!). And Chris was all, "You're my number one here, I like you a lot." It seemed like he meant it, too, until he was caught making out with another Bachelor In Paradise contestant, Krystal. As soon as she heard about their makeout session, from Colton, no less, Tia confronted Chris on Bachelor In Paradise about it. Instead of being upfront with her, though, his response was pretty much the textbook definition of gaslighting.

According to Psychology Today, gaslighting is "a malicious and hidden form of mental and emotional abuse, designed to plant seeds of self-doubt and alter your perception of reality. Like all abuse, it's based on the need for power, control, or concealment." Chris pledged allegiance to Tia and then made out with Krystal, and Tia, not wanting to be made a fool of again on national television, was like, "if you're not into me, you don't have to be. Just don't lie." Instead of admitting that he was just trying to work the beach and guarantee a stay in Paradise, Chris doubled down and told Tia that he was still just for her. Wait, what?

