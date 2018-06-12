Just a few episodes into Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, and we’ve already got us some drama! Well, to be fair, Becca started off with a bunch of drama given the fact that Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her on his season of The Bachelor and then unceremoniously dumped her on camera a few months later. Drama! Right now, Becca’s knee deep in her own drama because one of her contestants, Colton, dated her friend and fellow former contestant Tia pre-Bachelorette casting. Now, Tia’s telling her side of the story on The Bachelorette.

Colton knew that he couldn’t manage staying in the Bachelor mansion for long without admitting that he did a little smooching with Becca’s friend, Tia, so the first change he got, he spilled his guts to Becca. "Prior to coming onto this in January, I had a relationship with Tia. And I wanted to make sure to explain, sort of, that we had a weekend together, and we had a good time, but for me, the timing wasn’t right to grow what was a spark into a flame," Colton said to Becca. "If my feelings were strong enough, I wouldn’t have came on this. And I think that, what I know of you, we could have a ton, whereas it wasn’t there with her."

Obviously, this left Becca wondering if Colton came on The Bachelorette for her or for Tia, and luckily, Tia (and the other women from Becca and Tia’s season of The Bachelor) joined Becca for a spa day to get massages and talk about the guys. Especially Colton. “I haven’t seen Colton since January, so seeing him again in this situation is nerve wracking,” Tia said in a one-on-one interview. “He’s a great guy, and we had a great time together. There aren’t any hard feelings between me and Colton… it’s so weird.”

Oh, it’s weird! Later, Tia told Becca that her relationship with Colton wasn’t much, and it fizzled fast. “I mean, I was nervous. The last time we saw each other, this wasn’t the scenario at all, but the most we did was kiss,” she said. “And we never really had like, an established conversation about what we were, he just… told me early, like within a few days of talking to him, he told me about applying for the show.” Does this strike anyone else as weird? Because Tia and Becca both seemed to think it was weird. Tia continued, “I was like, ‘What are the odds of actually making it?’ So say that I know you apply for the show, and we stop talking. What does that accomplish? You’re in Denver, I’m in Arkansas. Whatever, we may as well stay friends.” And that’s what they did — stayed friends… sort of.

But the real moment of truth was when Becca asked Tia if she thought Colton went on the show for Becca. “I mean, prob… possibly. It’s a possibility. [But] I hope he’s fully here for you,” Tia told her friend. Then, during the cocktail party, Becca told Colton that she had done enough soul searching to realize that he was there for “the right reasons” (is anyone though, really?), and she gave Colton that group date rose.

The guys weren’t really happy about it, given that Colton, who had already dated another member of the franchise, nabbed a rose. But it just goes to show that this is a new age of The Bachelor — it’s basically a hunting ground for Bachelor in Paradise. Everyone mixes, everyone mingles, and then everyone gets drunk in Mexico before they get “engaged” after three weeks. It’s the circle of life of The Bachelor, as it ever shall be.