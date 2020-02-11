Tibi is getting in on the nostalgia action this season with boots that will become a mainstay in your Spring wardrobe. Tibi and Clarks Originals just teamed up for a mini collection of ankle booties, aptly named the “Luster Pack." The set consists of a trio of high-sheen colorways: silver, black, and white. All of the booties are constructed of luxe patent-leather and feature the shoe brand’s signature crepe sole and whimsical striped laces.

Though the Tibi x Clarks Originals collab was unveiled in conjunction with the designer’s Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week, they will be available for sale almost immediately, hitting Tibi’s flagship store in New York’s Soho neighborhood and their e-commerce site on February 14.

Tibi's Fall 2020 collection, presented this past Saturday, displayed the most effortless, borrowed-from-the-boys vibe for the Autumn season. It was rife with wide-leg trousers, longline blazers, and slouchy knits that perfectly blend comfort and style. The collection was centered around a travel theme and fittingly, the accessory au moment seemed to be neck pillows with ribbon ties; some even featured allover pearl embellishment.

Each outfit looked like it was styled to give those Tibi x Clarks Originals throwback-‘90s booties the spotlight. Tibi x Clarks Originals is only available in limited quantities, so set your alarms and shop these retro styles this coming Friday.