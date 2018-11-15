After posting a cryptic video on Twitter, it was finally confirmed today (Nov. 15) that Tom Hiddleston will indeed be star in one of Harold Pinter's most celebrated plays, Betrayal. As part of director Jamie Lloyd's "Pinter at the Pinter" season in London's West End, the play will see Hiddleston's welcomed return to the stage after his 2017 performance in The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts' Hamlet. This is something you totally do not want to miss, so when do tickets for Betrayal go on sale?

You haven't got long to wait, as according to London Theatre tickets will be available from Nov. 30. Although, you'll have plenty of time to get excited for the actual play, as Betrayal itself officially begins its run in 2019, from Mar. 5 until Jun. 1.

As previously mentioned, Hiddleston was actually the first person to get the rumours circulating that he may have some sort of part in this iconic Pinter production, thanks to a short video of the actor slowly walking to the camera in an atmospherically lit subway with the words "Betrayal" popping up at the end.

This was further fuelled by website Pedestrian, who pointed out that Hiddleston has been wearing the exact outfit seen in the video to "a London gala honouring Pinter just last month."

He explained his reasons for wanting to be involved during an interview with London Theatre. "Pinter's writing really stood out as something else, something different, something lean and spare, and with a very distinctive voice that kept drawing me back," he said.

"I think the reason he had such an impact on our cultural landscape and the reason there's a theatre with his name on it is because of the breadth and range of his writing. That he could be funny, profound, absurd, honest and real I suppose."

After news of his involvement with the production had been announced and confirmed, Hiddleston shared his gratitude with in another interview with the site, where he referred to Betrayal as a "masterpiece" and said: "Jamie Lloyd's Pinter at the Pinter season is terrific and I am so pleased that he's asked me to be a part of it."

Aptly taking place at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Lloyd's Pinter at the Pinter season will honour the 10th anniversary of the playwright's death "by staging over 20 plays over 24 weeks," with a long list of stars in its cast "including Martin Freeman, Jane Horrocks, Tamsin Greig, David Suchet and Danny Dyer," The Guardian reported.

"You can rediscover some great mini-masterpieces, experience those rarities you've been waiting ages to find, as well as stumble upon some surprising discoveries that will lead you somewhere new," Lloyd told the newspaper.

"He captured the comedically inane inconsistencies of everyday conversation, but, crucially, he understood that behind so much of our interaction with each other is a jostling for power — the battle for survival — or a concealment of emotion."

Lloyd's Pinter at the Pinter season also has the seal of approval by Pinter's widow, Lady Antonia Fraser. "It's never been done before and I am deeply excited at the prospect of seeing them all together in one season," she said.

"I do have a wistful thought: if only Harold could be here to experience it himself. As it is, this is the most appropriate and thrilling way to mark the 10th anniversary of his death." I couldn't agree more.