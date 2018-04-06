After putting in years of hard work, Tiffany Haddish is getting the role she deserves as executive producer of a new show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian is at the helm of the upcoming HBO comedy series Unsubscribed, which is currently in development. After co-staring with other actors in so many major projects, it's about time Haddish has creative control in this new, exciting role (that she'll absolutely slay).

According to THR, Unsubscribed will be an "examination on female blackness, beauty and identity," primarily through a behind-the-scenes lens of the Instagram hustle. Luckily, this series is just the first of more to come in Haddish's HBO deal, which will allow her to develop multiple projects in two years. In addition to Haddish, the show is putting other women at the forefront, with actor Xosha Roquemore and Divorce writer Danielle Henderson serving as co-writers and producers. With the few details we know so far, the show is already shaping up to be fresh, insightful, and hopefully freaking hilarious.

This undertaking is one Haddish can totally handle and her track record proves it. Take her stand-ups, for example. They're hilarious and so authentic, always reflecting her warm energy, personality, and unfiltered thoughts. Last year, Haddish scored her own special She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood on Showtime, which she wrote, according to IMDb. Haddish has various stand-up sets featured on Comedy Central and recently brought the house down with her story about meeting Drake's dad at Hilarity for Charity. So when it comes to creating her own content, she's got this.

Although Haddish's breakout role was in last year's Girls Trip, which earned over $100 million at the box office, fans may not know that she's been on the grind long before that. She's been performing stand-up for years (highlighted in the video above) and has had small TV cameos that date back to 2005 (including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and New Girl).

More recently, Haddish appeared on The Carmichael Show in 2015 and in 2016's Keanu. But besides She Ready!, Haddish has yet to score a leading role of her own. Currently, she's Tracy Morgan's co-star in TBS' The Last O.G. and Kevin Hart's in the upcoming film Night School. Although it isn't confirmed if Haddish will star in Unsubscribed, serving as executive producer is certainly a major accomplishment, career milestone, and step in the right direction.

It's taken years for her hard work to pay off (even after experiencing homelessness and living in her car in LA), but the world is recognizing her talent. Last summer, Vanity Fair called Haddish the "funniest person alive right now" and IndieWire referred to her as "this year's comedy Wonder Woman." Her story is a true inspiration and she continues to dream big after rising from humble beginnings.

In January, Haddish explained her longterm goals to Vanity Fair, and Unsubscribed is already allowing those dreams to come to fruition. "The master plan is to be like little baby Oprah, with my own production company, maybe my own channel, inspire millions," she said. "The goal is to get 80 movies by the time I’m 50."

She further explained how doors started opening when her confidence and self love emerged after experiencing a difficult upbringing in foster care. "I started noticing... my whole world started changing, things just started opening up for me. Like the road started clearing," she told VF.

Years later, with a handful of award wins and major screen credits under her belt, she continues to fight for her dreams and make her mark on comedy. Let's hope well-deserved leading roles are in her future as well.