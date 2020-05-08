Holly Golightly was obsessed with Tiffany & Co. for a reason. The luxury jeweler has been a pop culture fixture for decades, complete with shout-outs in Marilyn Monroe songs, film documentaries chronicling its long history, and of course, the infamous classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's. Most recently, Tiffany & Co. introduced a brand new collection called Tiffany T1, which was designed by Reed Krakoff, the company’s chief artistic officer.

Tiffany T1 features several ultra-luxe pieces that will be unveiled with a year-long series of global launches. Kicking off the first launch is a curated edit of nine 18k rose gold styles and an exclusive high jewelry necklace retailing for $150,000. Five of the nine designs are intricately set with Tiffany diamonds.

“At Tiffany, we believe that luxury should be effortless and irreverent,” Krakoff said. “While designing Tiffany T1, we wanted to honor the legacy of the iconic ‘T’ motif, but also elevate and modernize it with hand-set diamonds in the beveled edges. Through these pieces, we convey that precious stones aren’t just for special occasions — they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”

The iconic ‘T’ motif has been featured in the brand’s jewelry designs since the 1980s, and it’s instantly recognizable for its modern yet classic look. Unlike more ornate or intricate pieces, Tiffany T1 jewelry combines clean lines and graphic forms with angular and feminine proportions, which are subtly elevated with those delicate, glittering diamonds.

The launch collection has bracelets and rings in 18k rose gold that are available in wide and narrow widths, including styles with pavé diamonds set by hand in a honeycomb pattern, priced between $850 and $28,000. In June 2020, 18k yellow and white gold metal ways will launch, while bracelets, rings, earrings, and pendants set with baguette diamonds will be available in September 2020.