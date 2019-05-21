Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's fourth child, certainly isn't the Trump who gets scrutinized in the media the most — but she still gets all the benefits of being part of the first family. One of these, of course, is a constant Secret Service attaché, and, as it turns out, her lifestyle means that this often costs a pretty penny. Tiffany Trump's trip to the Cannes Film Festival cost taxpayers over $20,000, according to Quartz, and that's far from the only expensive overseas trip she's taken during her father's time in the Oval Office.

The paparazzi spotted Trump in Cannes with her boyfriend Michael Boulos, who she's been with since the fall, according to The Daily Mail. Quartz reported that it then found a Department of State contract revealing that Trump's Secret Service detail had stayed at the five-star JW Marriot during her four-day stay in France, at a cost of $19,213. Taking the Secret Service's transport costs into account, this trip amounted to over $20,000 total. Bustle has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

Trump is currently a student at Georgetown Law, and records show that she's also used other school breaks to take overseas trips that cost amounts similar to the Cannes trip.

