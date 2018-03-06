Is there an man in your life who avoids responsibility like the plague, always has a scapegoat in his back pocket, refuses to learn to do his own laundry, and insists jokes about women's body are "all in good fun" and not completely offensive? Luckily for you, indie publisher Tin House is sending free copies of Joe Dunthorne's The Adulterants to man-children all across the continental United States, and maybe, just maybe, they'll help immature and insecure dudes everywhere begin to see the error in their ways.

Launched on Tuesday, the official publication date of The Adulterants, Tin House's publicity campaign is striving provide fed up partners, roommates, siblings, parents, and friends with a new approach to solving the "man-child" problem. Their prescription for chronic underachievement and empathy impairment? Reading. The hope is that the anti-hero of The Adulterants, Ray Morris, will inspire some much-needed self-reflection in the self-absorbed, emotionally fragile men in America. (If anything can do it, it's a book, right?)

A belated coming-of-age story, The Adulterants follows the ups and mostly downs in the life of Ray Morris, a 33-year-old tech journalist and expectant father who keeps running from one disaster to another. According to his remorseless mental commentary, however, nothing that goes wrong in Ray's life is his fault, but rather the failings of the people and the society around him. A sharp and darkly funny portrayal of manhood, or rather the failure to reach it, The Adulterants is a must-read comedy for modern man-children who have missed the boat to maturity.

The Adulterants by Joe Dunthorne, $19.95, Tin House

According to Tin House, this novel is the *perfect* read for that large swath of egregiously unmotivated, unabashedly uncaring, and glaringly obviously insecure dudes plaguing the U.S.

"When we read Joe Dunthorne’s The Adulterants—a coming-of-age story about someone far too old to be coming-of-age—we began to see the Large Adult Sons in our own lives in an entirely new way," Tin House staff explained in their announcement of this unique project. "In its portrayal of thirty-something Ray Morris, The Adulterants is deeply funny and deeply humane. And the longing it raises, page after page, is probably one we’ve all had: “If only this guy could see himself.”

Now, with the help of Tin House, maybe the man-child in your life finally can.

Getting a copy of The Adulterants sent to the "man-child" in your life is simple: all you have to do is fill out this quick online form describing the man-child in your life — his bad behavior, unchecked entitlement, and utter cluelessness about it all — and include a mailing address. Tin House will send out 20 free copies anonymously with a note explaining to the recipient exactly whey they're getting The Adulterants.

“Look: You’re not a bad guy. We wouldn’t bother reaching out if we thought you were beyond redemption. But someone in your life (or in your past) saw Ray Morris—a chronically under-achieving, empathy impaired manchild—and thought you might benefit from a closer look and a little self-reflection. Who? We’re sworn to secrecy, but we’d love to hear what you think of the book! —Tin House.”

Launched early Tuesday on Tin House's social media channels, this campaign has already seen a huge response from people who are fed up with the emotionally stunted men in their lives. It seems there is no shortage of individuals who have the bodies of full-grown adults, but the mentality of immature high school boys whose idea of a perfect weekend involves hours of video gaming, keg stands, and endless shirtless mirror selfies.

While Tin House's campaign can't guarantee enlightenment or change, its at least a good place to start. If books can't sole the problem, chances are, nothing can.