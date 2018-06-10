Tina Fey isn't just one of the funniest people in Hollywood. She also has great style that's so... her. Tina Fey wore a long silver dress with a feathery bottom to the 2018 Tony Awards and she looked totally fetch. The fringy frock brought all of the sparkle and the feathery hem reminded us of last year's look. The actor and writer didn't break from her usual fashion form and the results spoke for themselves.

Fey adapted her now-iconic, 2004-released film Mean Girls for Broadway and it was nominated for a whopping 12 Tony Awards this year. So lots of congrats are in order. To celebrate the copious noms, Fey looked utterly smashing. Because of course she did. Fey's short-sleeved, button-down, and floor-skimming silver dress sparkled. It was feathery (and metallic) enough to make "fetch" happen!

If you were expecting Fey to rock a powder puff pink two-piece velour sweatsuit or a vintage plaid mini skirt — any self-respecting Mean Girls fan will instantly get the references — you thought wrong!

Rather, Fey wore an ensemble that was memorable and made a statement. Silver was her motif for the evening, since she accessorized with silver earrings and bracelets.

Fey wore her brown hair down and framing her face — with a slight bend and a deep side part. Her makeup was consisted of bright pink lips, flushed cheeks, and lightly fairy-dusted lids.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As most fans are well aware, Fey sometimes wears her glasses to awards shows and on red carpets. The fashion press loves to see and talk about it when she does.

However, whether she wears her specs or ditches them, she always looks fab. Fey does red carpets her way and her dose of glam is distinct as DNA. That's not an easy fashion status to attain but it's how things go with T. Fey. The actor and former SNL scribe didn't wear her glasses at the 2018 Tonys. But she'd have looked equally as awesome if she did.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can totally soak in her look from top to bottom here. It wasn't trendy or experimental. But the fringed bottom was a sweet fashion move.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTW, fellow actor Kerry Washington also rocked a silver ensemble at the 2018 Tony Awards. It had a deeply-dipping V, appliques, and cutouts on the side. It was also a pantsuit with a train.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But let's get back to Tina Fey! At the Tonys 2017 ceremony, Fey went with anything but basic black. She wore a feathered, tiered, and sleeveless black dress by Sally LaPointe. It was a little out of the box for her and it totally worked. The fringe was utterly luxe. The dress had movement. It's clear a fashion move that works for her, since she revisited it this year.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Remember when Fey wore this gorgeous green Oscar de a Renta dress to the Emmys? That pleating and high-waist, though. This was a Grecian goddess presentation in all of its glory.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fey's black and white 2015 Golden Globes dress by Antonio Berardi had sparkle sprinkled across the bodice and hit at the ankle for a retro vibe. The clutch was all she needed in terms of accessories. Well, that and those simple but effective black pumps.

Didn't this strut down Tina Fey Fashion Memory Lane blow your mind? She has cultivated a style that suits her from top to bottom.

Oh, and in case you need a visual to place the aforementioned Mean Girls references, here's the pink sweatsuit. Viva La Juicy!

... And the vintage skirt. She was not self-referential when attending the Tonys and celebrating her hit play! While Regina George may have been exiled, Tina Fey can always, always sit with us.

Tina Fey was fashion fetch AF at the 2018 Tonys.