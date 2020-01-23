This news is so fetch, that even Regina George would celebrate: On Thursday, Jan. 23, it was announced that the Mean Girls musical is being adapted into a movie. Producers of the Broadway hit confirmed the news, and shared that the movie will be produced by Saturday Night Live legend Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, with Fey also writing the script. There's no word yet on when the musical movie will be heading to a theater near you, but the Broadway play is currently prepping for a London run if you want a preview of what the big screen adaption could hold.

For her part, Fey can't wait to bring a new version of Mean Girls to moviegoers. In a press release obtained by Bustle, the writer said, "I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

The musical follows the same basic plot as the movie with Cady Heron experiencing serious culture shock after moving from Africa to Illinois, where she meets The Plastics, the queen bees of her high school that are led by the ruthless Regina. It's too early in the process for Paramount to announce casting news, but the original film cast included Lindsay Lohan as Cady and Rachel McAdams as Regina George. Meanwhile, the Broadway play featured stars Erika Henningsen and Reneé Rapp.

More to come...