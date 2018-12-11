The end of the year is always a time for reflection, and that includes looking back to the movies that made 2018 most memorable for you. If the top of your list of favorite movies from the past year includes To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Netflix just confirmed that you're not alone — duh. The Netflix year end report for 2018 revealed that To All The Boys I've Loved Before was one of the most rewatched movies of the year. Well, technically, To All The Boys and The Kissing Booth were two of the most rewatched movies that came out between January 1 to November 28, 2018.

According to Netflix's year end report, both To All The Boys and The Kissing Booth were re-watched by nearly nearly 50% of their viewers. However, even though TATBILB and The Kissing Booth are the top two most rewatched movies from the year, globally, that doesn't mean they're the most-watched movies in general — this stat just means that one watch wasn't enough for most people who watched the movies in general. If you were one of those people, and chances are that you were, you probably understand exactly why Netflix's teenage rom-coms required multiple viewings.

The third most rewatched movie from the past year was the independent film Roxanne Roxanne, which hit Netflix early in 2018. Unlike the other two movies on the list, Roxanne Roxanne wasn't re-watched by almost 50% of viewers, but it clearly made an impact on many who saw the emotional biopic about rapper Roxanne Shanté.

Part of what made TATBILB and The Kissing Booth the two most re-watched movies on Netflix this year was the young stars who lead them. Immediately after TATILB came out on Aug. 17, people on Twitter didn't hold back from fully freaking out over the movie's hunky heartthrob, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Not only was Peter Kavinsky the perfect popular-cool-guy but he was remarkably charming and sweet to his counter part, Lara Jean (Lana Condor). And the actors weren't so bad either.

Unsurprisingly, Condor and Centineo were among Netflix's list of "Stars We Fell in Love with This Year," which was based on the talent from Netflix films or series that received the largest percentage of growth in Instagram followers since January. Also topping that list was The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney, and Elite's Jamie Lorente Lopez and Maria Pedraza. The top spot though, went to Queer Eye's Fab Five, naturally.

Netflix

To All The Boys' massive success on Netflix only adds more evidence that fans want — and deserve — a sequel. Right now, a TATBILB sequel is all but guaranteed, as it was once already rumored to be confirmed in late November. Fans still have to wait for an official announcement, but seeing as what a huge sensation the original movie was, you can probably bet on a sequel happening. But, in the meantime it sounds like fans will just keep watching To All The Boys over and over again until they get a sequel.

Meanwhile, Netflix's The Kissing Booth, which came out in June, may not have a sequel in the works yet, but according to Teen Vogue, many of the people who worked on the first film have expressed interest in reviving the characters for another Kissing Booth movie. And, again, based on the rewatch statistics of the film, fans seem pretty invested in seeing more of this particular teenage romance.

All in all, Netflix's most rewatched movies only back up the idea that 2018 was a pretty consistently great year for the return of the rom-coms. The fans have clearly made their demand for more teenage romance content clear. Now we'll have to wait to see whether Netflix hears that call in 2019.