We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 19, 2019.

Our sensitivity and intuition are heightened today thanks to communicative Mercury dipping back into tenderhearted Cancer in the wee hours of the morning. With Mercury retrograde in Cancer, we might find ourselves feeling super nostalgic now, making it a good time to reconnect with the people that we love but haven't seen in ages. Mercury in Cancer also pushes us to be a bit more self-reflective and to speak from the heart. Though with this cosmic energy, we'll also have to guard against taking things said or done too personally.

By the late afternoon, the tenderness in the air increases as the Moon shifts into dreamy and compassionate Pisces. With the Moon in Pisces, we should find ourselves in the mood for anything that replenishes our soul. Between Mercury and Cancer and the Moon in Pisces, the evening is the perfect time for kicking back and relaxing or engaging in therapeutic or meditative activities.

Though for those of us that might be a little too deep in our feels, this cosmic combo pushes us to lean on others for support. Others may be called to provide emotional support and care. With the Moon in Pisces, a little kindness goes a long way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not have your usual get-up-and-go today. But instead of trying to fight it, it's best to go with the flow and get the rest that you need. You could find yourself thinking a lot about the past now which may bring you insight on how to move forward. Connect with family.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get by with support from your friends today, making the day the perfect time to reconnect with beloved peeps that you either lost touch with or haven't seen in a while. The conversation or connection that you have with them could be a balm for you. Too, reach out to a friend in need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The focus is on your goals and career now making it the right time to reevaluate what's important to you now when it comes to what you're currently working towards. As part of this evaluation, you may want to consider how your financial situation can stand to be improved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're encouraged to honor and speak your truth today, especially if you've been holding on to something and you're ready to clear the air. On a slightly different note, you're called to see things in a different light now. Don't be afraid to let go of old beliefs or a way of thinking.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be hard for you to tell fact from fiction now, which means that now is not the time for making any decisions that you want to stick. Also, while you might be feeling some emotional discomfort today, don't shy away from it. Things are coming to the surface for a reason.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you may be in need of your magic today and if you're feeling up to it, the kindness and care that you extend to them could have a mutually beneficial reward. On the flip side, if you're in need of some love and care, reach out and let folks know.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your responsibilities today and you're at your best while taking care of business. If you've been struggling with a work related project, now's a good time for retracing your steps to find a solution. You could uncover some insightful information. Research.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're in the mood for some fun and adventure today and you're encouraged to go and get it. Consider the act of fostering your joy to be a radical act of self-care. In terms of your creativity, you could have a breakthrough that helps you reignite your spark and find inspiration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today, which is a sign that you need to take a time out and nourish yourself from the inside out. If you're overwhelmed with emotion, talking to someone you trust can help. Now is the time when you should be leaning on your community.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you have a contract or an agreement with someone, you might want to consider renegotiation if you're not happy with what's currently in place. In fact, now could be a good time to revisit an old conversation to either obtain some clarity or clear the air. Watch for confusion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

In terms of your schedule and what you're spending your energy on, you may need to ask yourself if it's worth it, especially when it comes to being compensated for it. It's time to prioritize your to-do list and let go some of the work on your plate entirely. You have better things to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself needing some extra pampering today, making it a good time to ramp up your self-care regimen. At the same time, don't be shy about letting people know what you need so that you can get your needs met. In love, you could hear from an ex. Be clear on what you want.