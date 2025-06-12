Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, June 12

The day begins on a slow and steady note with the moon now in committed Capricorn. You may feel productive and mature this morning as you gently push toward progress and integrate the new insights revealed during yesterday’s full moon.

By mid-morning, the moon mingles with sensual Venus in Taurus, boosting your desire to reach a milestone. Aim for an easy win. Tidy your immediate space, prepare a nourishing breakfast, or put some money toward your savings. An accomplishment, no matter how small, will boost your satisfaction.

You may find yourself nodding along to others rather than speaking up as you enter the second half of the day. Mindset-ruling Mercury challenges the moon, creating tension between the thoughts you want to express and your instinct to bury your feelings deep down inside.

Fear might not be the motivator — it could be a deeper knowing that you need more time to reflect before you react. Don’t speak up or send the message until you’re ready to be honest.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You may feel composed, controlled, and professional on the outside, yet deeply sensitive beneath the surface. Call a family member or loved one during your work break to lessen the pressure.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Today is for re-examining your ideas and worldview. There’s always space to learn something new or to see life through someone else’s eyes. Put your judgment and assumptions aside and listen.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Be intentional about where your resources go. You’re allowed to set boundaries and feel protective over your time, money, and energy. But if you aren’t sharing that thought process with your partner, they may get the wrong idea and assume you’re pulling back.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Openly sharing your thoughts and concerns is a great start, Cancer. But you must share your feelings with the person they actually concern. If you can't express your thoughts out loud, initiate an honest conversation over text.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Even if you’re in an ultra-productive flurry, your body still needs rest. Consider whether your day is healthy and balanced. Take a break from screens and don’t worry about tomorrow’s to-do list until you’ve gotten through today’s.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Sharing what you’re quietly proud of may cause you to feel self-conscious. But your loved ones and friends want to celebrate you, Virgo. Speak up about your achievements, projects, and what’s currently making you happy.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You don’t always have to stay composed, Libra. If your emotions are running wild, let them. Hold off on making career-related decisions until you feel calmer.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You don’t have to choose logic over your gut instinct — the two go hand in hand. Carefully assess whether now’s the right time to share your honest thoughts or step back and listen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Intimate conversations, particularly around money or your deeper feelings, will allow you to strengthen your connection with others and cultivate self-trust. Open up, Sagittarius — not to gain answers or solutions, but to let others into your world.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Someone’s words — perhaps those of a close friend or significant other — are hitting close to home. You may feel compelled to speak up and express your point of view, but the question is, how much of yourself are you willing to share? Don’t react, Capricorn. Take your time to find the right words.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Focusing on matters relating to health, work, and responsibilities may be causing you to feel stressed and overwhelmed. Deep breaths, Aquarius. Take a step back, even for a short while, to nap or meditate to ease your mind.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) If you’re questioning your place in a group, delay confronting people. You may realize upon reflection that you’ve been reading too deeply into the situation. However, if your feelings persist, gently bringing them up this evening could offer clarity.

For more, check out your tarot reading.