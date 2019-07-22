We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 22, 2019.

It's a big day today and one that's full of lots of energy and passion. The main reason for this is that the confident Sun leaves the emotional realm of Cancer in exchange for the bold and fiery domain of Leo by late tonight. And with Leo season officially underway, we should find ourselves ready for a month-long celebration filled with fun, romance, and creative interests. With the Sun in Leo, we're called to be authentic to who we are and to revel in the things that make us unique.

Before we get to Leo season, the Moon will enter equally fiery Aries early in the A.M., setting the stage for fun and adventure. With the Moon in Aries teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by the late afternoon, we're called to pursue activities and experiences that can help us to heal wounds related to confidence, anger, and independence.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you've been feeling unsure of yourself as of late, your confidence will begin to return as you're pushed to remember just how talented and capable you are. If you're also feeling a bit worse for wear, take today as your cue to seek out the things that bring you joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for you to pull back from the crowd now and tend to things on the home front, which also means tending to your spiritual and emotional well-being. If home hasn't been relaxing for you, now's the time to seek out ways that you can build yourself a sanctuary.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're encouraged to reach out and connect with your friends today as spending time with them could provide you with the inspiration and good vibes you need. At the same time, you're also called to honor your unique perspective and way of thinking. Inspire others with what you know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about the cash money now and some funds that you've been waiting on could finally come through today. It's also possible that you could receive a job offer. If you've been thinking about pursuing a position or asking for a raise, the key to success is honoring your worth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about you now Leo, and with the planets backing you, you should feel a sense of renewal. Use this energy and renewed sense of confidence to show off the things that make you special. If you have a dream you want to bring to fruition start putting the wheels in motion.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been giving to much of your energy or resources to others, you're encouraged to pull back and be a bit more conscientious about those you choose to share with. Not everyone needs to have access to you. On another note, an intimate relationship could deepen now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The focus is on partnership today and you could achieve your goals by partnering with someone whose skills match your own. At the same time, you're also reminded that you can do anything you set your mind to and your independence can be an asset. Align with those that support you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're on top of your to-do list today and you could hit a professional milestone now thanks in part your discipline and your talents. On the same token, try not to put to much pressure on yourself to perform. Take time to celebrate how far you've already come. You're winning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood for fun and adventure now and as such you're encouraged to seek it out. Look towards experiences that entertain as well as those that offer growth. A trip out of town could be just the thing you need now. Romantically, this could be a banner day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focused on your stability and financial security now. It's possible that you could find the funds you need for a move or another home related project, but it may take some extra effort on your part. On a slightly different note, a family member could provide you the support you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be in the right place at the right time today, which could open the door to an opportunity. Now's one of those times when it's all about who you know and spontaneous conversations or meetings that could lead to something special. Trust your voice. Folks are listening.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you love helping others out, you're reminded not to put too much emphasis on how much you do for others. Remember to save a little something for yourself. On that note, honor the skills and gifts that you bring to the table and charge accordingly. Take care of you.