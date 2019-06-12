We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 12, 2019.

The day gets off to a cranky start with the Moon in peaceful Libra fighting it out with Mars in tenderhearted Cancer and no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn in the early morning. The best way to handle this energy may involve giving ourselves and others space to breathe for a bit.

Though there are a couple of bright spots during the morning with the Moon teaming up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius and the Sun in lighthearted Gemini. This cosmic combination can help us to find the laughter where it's needed most, while reminding us not to take things too personally. This knowledge will come in handy later in the morning when the Libra Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn.

Communication will also be key when it comes to smoothing out any rough patches with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A professional relationship could rub you the wrong way today. If the friction has been an on-going issue, you're reminded that there are plenty more opportunities out there for you. Power struggles with others can be avoided when you refuse to take anything personally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While you have the determination to get past just about any kind of obstacle, you might want to think about whether or not a current obstacle is actually worth your time and energy. Sometimes, it's good to walk away from something rather than forcing it to go your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic connection could leave much to be desired now as someone you're hoping could be something more might not be. That's OK though, as you're reminded that there's plenty more fish in the sea. In terms of your creative talent, it's time to take a risk on yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A family member, roommate, or someone close to you could get under your skin today. As such, it may be best to remove yourself from the situation for a bit and give yourself some time away to breathe. Do what you can to emotionally care for yourself. Your well-being is important.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be obsessing or fixating on something today. Though over-analyzing the situation won't bring you any closer to a solution. That's why it's best for you to take a step back from the situation and detach from the outcome. Talking with friends could bring a new perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded not to sell yourself short today when it comes to your creative gifts. In terms of a career related matter, know that you have the power of negotiation now, specifically when you believe in your worth. Don't second guess what you have to offer. You're here for a reason.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have to reach down deep today to press forward and hit your goals for the day. Though at the same time, you're reminded to go easy on yourself. No need to force anything if the situation isn't working or coming together the way you want. Stay flexible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may need to pull back from the public today as you may be feeling more sensitive and more tired than usual. Be mindful about who gets your attention and when as other people's energy could have an adverse effect on your mood. Taking a time out will replenish you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A group or circle of friends you used to feel at home with might not make you feel so comfortable today. It could be possible that you're outgrowing them, which isn't a bad thing, as your values are changing. Not to worry though. Those you need to align with will seek you out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focused on your career now and you may need a little reminder today on just how powerful you are. With all eyes on you now, don't put too much energy into what others may or may not be thinking about you. For now, do your best and allow your best to be good enough.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be having some doubts or worries about whether or not you should take a leap for something. While you can sit back and let the doubt consume you, you're called to follow your heart now. In other words, it's time to take that leap. It's been a long time overdue.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friend could be demanding more of your time and energy today than you can afford to give. While you often love to help others in need, you may need to focus more on what you need today. On a slightly similar note, don't allow others to rob you of your power. Stand firm.