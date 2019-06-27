We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 27, 2019.

After dealing with the intensity that the Aries Moon brought, things calm down significantly as the Moon enters laid-back Taurus at mid-morning. Under the Taurus Moon, we should find ourselves in the mood for a slower and steadier pace when it comes to both our personal and professional lives.

Still, we can expect a hiccup or two throughout the day, as the Taurus Moon squares off with Mercury in passionate Leo, which could make the atmosphere ripe for misunderstandings. However, we can harness this Moon-Mercury combo to clear the air or initiate conversations that we may have been avoiding, especially as the Sun in Cancer squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries which could bring up some confidence issues.

By the afternoon, the Sun in self-motivated Cancer teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which could help us with breaking through anywhere we may feel creatively blocked. This themes continues into the evening as the Taurus Moon teams up with Uranus.

By the end of the night the Taurus Moon teams up with the Cancer Sun, which encourages us to relax, get comfortable, and spend time with those we love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're thinking about your financial stability today, making it the perfect day to go after a job opportunity or to make your case for a pay raise. No matter which way you go, you get what you want when you recognize your worth and dare to define your own meaning of success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The focus turns to you and your needs today, which may call for some extra pampering and self-care. In what ways can you can better care for your emotional and physical well-being? One way may require that you vocalize what you need (or don't) to others. Form better habits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel totally restless or totally drained today, no in between. Either way, you may need to guard your energy and look to ways that you can nourish yourself. Some much needed alone time could help you with getting clear about something that you want. Tune in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find that some of the groups and friendships that you used to identify with are changing and as such, you're ready to branch out and connect with more like-minded people. Connecting with those that match your vibration could bring you the success and support you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Go for the gold. This is the message for you today when it comes to your goals and career. At the same time, you may need to reexamine what your goals are and what you're willing to put your time and effort into as not every opportunity or project on your plate is for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got big ideas and big plans today and as such, you're reminded of how talented and unique you are. Look to ways that you can devote time to your passions or further your learning when it comes to your creative interests. Being true to yourself is what matters now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be called to have a discussion with your partner or someone close to you regarding a financial matter. Chances are the conversation will go well, especially when it comes to planning for the long term. On a separate note, if you want something, it's time to boss up and go for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today, you'll find that the key to your success comes by way of the people in your corner. Someone could offer you information or insight that can spark inspiration or a fresh perspective. Overall, the conversations you have today could inspire you towards greatness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to the work and projects that's currently on your plate, are they worth the time and energy that you're investing in them? This might be the biggest question for you to answer today as it's time for you to start working smarter, not harder. Something's got to go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself feeling more confident and self-assured than you have in a while. Looking to meet someone new? It's possible you could meet someone that takes you by surprise. Be open to possibility as well as people and experiences that take you off the beaten path.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might need to cocoon yourself away today as you could use the downtime to calm and re-center yourself. At the same time, when it comes to something you've been holding on to emotionally, today could provide you with the catharsis that you need. Make self-care priority.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be on the receiving end of some good news today, especially when it comes to something around your reputation or work ethic. Seems there's been people in your circle that have been talking you up and singing your praises. That word of mouth could bring goodies.