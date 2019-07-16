Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters, the spidey actor's bromance with Jake Gyllenhaal isn't gracing the news as much, but Tom Holland’s Spider-Man behind-the-scenes press tour video is a gift to fans. On the heels of Spider-Man: Far From Home's theatrical release, Holland took to social media to give fans an inside look of the film’s global press tour. In the clip, compiled by his brother Harry, Holland thanked fans for their love and support. "As a thank you to the fans for all your love and support. Here is the press tour best bits video," he captioned the clip. "Thank you @harryholland64 for killing it every step of the way and for making me look cool which isn’t easy. Best press tour yet."

In the clip, Holland — along with his globe-trotting co-stars Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon — visit Mexico, Bali, China, London, New York, Los Angeles, and Korea to promote the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming follow-up film. Thor star Chris Hemsworth also makes an appearance in the video. In the upbeat footage, the Spider-Man stars greet enthusiastic fans, scuba dive, visit monuments, hang out with a cute pup, and surprise visitors at both Disneyland in Anaheim and patients at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles while donned in full costume.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrived in theaters on July 2, continued its box office reign this weekend with a $45.3 million domestic revenue and $850 million global revenue, according to Box Office Mojo. The film's release earlier this month graced fans with the bromance of the summer with the introduction of Gyllenhaal as the villainous Mysterio. While the cunning trickster, also known as Quentin Beck, served as a formidable enemy for Spider-Man in the film, fans fell in love with Holland and Gyllenhaal’s dynamic during the press tour. Basically, the two absolutely adore each other. Gyllenhaal has gone so far as to indicate that their relationship is a straight-up romance — because screw heteronormative phrases.

“It’s not even a bromance," Gyllenhaal said in an interview with Good Morning Britain in June. "It’s a straight romance." Spider-Man fans first caught wind of the duo’s blossoming friendship in April. According to Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, the two got along on set so well that it jeopardized production. “Sometimes they would crack each other up, and we could not get through takes occasionally,” Watts told Entertainment Weekly in an April interview. “It was a problem!” Basically, the film's press tour has been a summer of great affection between the two, so it’s a shame that their time together onscreen has come to a close.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Or not. After all, it is possible that Mysterio will make a return to the Marvel universe following the events in Far From Home. While Spider-Man defeated the villain in the battle at London’s Tower Bridge, fans and critics alike are contending that his death may not be as finite as it may seem. Mysterio is a master illusionist, after all. Considering his last words (“People need to believe, and nowadays, they’ll believe anything”), perhaps fans shouldn’t be quick to believe the events put forth on screen.

If this much is true, perhaps this won’t be the last of Holland and Gyllenhaal’s dynamic. Until then, we’ll just have to play Holland’s behind-the-scenes clip on loop.